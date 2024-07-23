Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Release Of 109 New Crop Varieties And Natural Farming Initiative For 1 Crore Farmers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 today, following the tabling of the Economic Survey. The budget will be revealed in Parliament at 11 a.m., marking the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

Sitharaman faces the challenge of stimulating economic growth while providing relief to taxpayers. The middle class, having received little in the pre-election interim Budget, has high expectations. The Finance Minister departed from the North Block offices of the Finance Ministry with a copy of the Union Budget 2024-25, which, as per tradition, is in digital format.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “New 109 high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops will be released for cultivation by farmers. In the next 2 years, 1 crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming supported by certification and branding…”

This would mark Sitharaman’s seventh consecutive budget and eclipsing the late Moraji Desai’s record of six consecutive budgets, which is likely to focus on changes in the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India.

