PM Modi Arrives For Budget Session 2024; Nirmala Sitharaman To Unveil Seventh Consecutive Budget Aiming For 'Viksit Bharat' By 2047

PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the parliament for the budget session 2024. Today at 11 a.m., Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first full budget of the Modi 3.0 government. This will be her seventh consecutive budget, surpassing the previous record set by Morarji Desai.

#WATCH | PM Modi in Parliament, ahead of the presentation of Union budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Video source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/T0RD4hBO2z — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

The budget is designed to boost India’s growth trajectory and support the government’s vision of transforming the country into a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

