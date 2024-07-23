Union Budget 2024 Highlights: PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana Launched

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 today, following the release of the Economic Survey. The budget is unveiled in Parliament at 11 a.m., marking the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana Launched

Sitharaman introduces the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a new scheme aimed at providing free electricity to 1 crore households. The initiative will support the installation of rooftop solar panels, enabling families to receive up to 300 units of free electricity each month. This program is expected to boost the adoption of solar energy. On free solar electricity scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. This scheme will further encourage it.”

