Budget 2024 Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget with Focus on Job Creation and Tax Rate Cuts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the inaugural budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third consecutive NDA government. The Union Budget 2024 is not just another financial statement; it marks the first significant economic blueprint of the Modi 3.0 administration, setting the stage for India’s transformation into ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Economic Projections and Growth Forecast:

Ahead of the budget announcement, the pre-Budget Economic Survey was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Sitharaman on Monday. The survey sets a cautious yet optimistic growth forecast of 6.5 to 7 percent for the current fiscal year. This projection reflects the government’s balanced approach amidst global economic uncertainties and domestic challenges.

Income Tax Reforms:

A key area of interest for many citizens is the potential changes to income tax regulations. According to reports from The Indian Express, the government is contemplating rationalizing the current income tax structure. This could mean tax rate reductions for lower-income groups, aimed at increasing disposable income and, consequently, boosting consumer spending. Such reforms are expected to stimulate economic activity by enhancing the purchasing power of the average citizen.

Focus on Job Creation and Capital Expenditure:

In addition to tax reforms, the Budget is anticipated to underscore the government’s commitment to job creation and increased capital expenditure (capex). Previous budgets have emphasized the need to ramp up capex to drive economic growth. However, revised estimates from the interim Budget indicated that the capex targets for the current year were not fully met.

An RBI bulletin highlighted the importance of the corporate sector stepping up to complement the government’s efforts in capex. The bulletin stressed that private sector participation is crucial for sustaining long-term economic growth and reducing the burden on the government.

Implications for Citizens:

For the average citizen, the Budget is expected to bring several impactful measures. Beyond the anticipated tax reliefs, the government’s focus on infrastructure development and job creation is likely to play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and economic stability. Increased capex could lead to better infrastructure, more job opportunities, and a robust economic environment.

Live Updates:_____________________________

15:00(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media after presenting Union Budget.

12:26(IST)23 JUL 2024

Changes In New Income Tax Regime Slab

0-3 lakh : Nil

3-7 lakh: 5%

7-10 lakh: 10%

10-12 lakh: 15%

12-15 lakh: 20%

Above 15 lakh: 30%

12:25(IST)23 JUL 2024

Sensex to be down by 700 points

12:22(IST)23 JUL 2024

To abolish angel tax for all classes of investors, says Nirmala Sitharaman.Angel tax is levied on the capital raised via the issue of shares by unlisted companies from an Indian investor if the share price of issued shares is seen in excess of the fair market value of the company. The excess realization is considered as income and therefore, taxed accordingly

12:22(IST)23 JUL 2024

Unlisted bonds, debentures, debt mutual funds, market-linked debentures to be taxed at slab rate, says Nirmala Sitharaman

12:20(IST)23 JUL 2024

Short-term gains on some financial assets to attract 20%, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

12:19(IST)23 JUL 2024

Two tax exemption regimes for charities to be merged into one, says Nirmala Sitharaman

12:18(IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to remove BCD on Oxygen Free Copper for Mfg of resistors and connectors

12:17(IST)23 JUL 2024

Government to reduce customs duty on gold, silver to 6%, platinum to 6.4%, says Nirmala Sitharaman

12:17(IST)23 JUL 2024

Government to exempt three more medicines for cancer treatment from customs duty, says Nirmala Sitharaman

12:16(IST)23 JUL 2024

Govt To Cut Customs Duty Of Mfg Leather, Footwear

12:15(IST)23 JUL 2024

Government cuts duty on mobiles and accessories to 15 %

The Finance Minister stated that the Indian mobile industry has matured and proposed to reduce the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on mobile phones, mobile PCDA (Printed Circuit Design Assembly), and mobile charges to 15%.

12:14(IST)23 JUL 2024

To simplify and rationalize the tax structure for ease of business, says Nirmala Sitharaman on GST.

12:13(IST)23 JUL 2024

Comprehensive integration of e-Shram portal with other portals to be undertaken, says Nirmala Sitharaman

12:13(IST)23 JUL 2024

Venture capital fund of ₹ 1000 crore to be set up to encourage space technology development, says Nirmala Sitharaman

12:11(IST)23 JUL 2024

FM announces NPS for minors

12:11(IST)23 JUL 2024

Fiscal deficit estimated at 4.9% of GDP

12:10(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister takes spiritual tourism forward with Kashi Vishwanath, Nalanda and more

12:09(IST)23 JUL 2024

Flood concerns across country take up space in the parliament

The Finance Minister acknowledged that Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, noting that plans to build flood control structures in Nepal have yet to progress. The government will provide financial support with an estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crore. Assam, which grapples with floods every year, will receive assistance for flood management and related projects. Himachal Pradesh, having suffered extensive losses due to floods, will also receive support for reconstruction through multilateral assistance. Additionally, Uttarakhand, which faced significant damage from landslides and cloudbursts, will be provided with necessary assistance.

12:07(IST)23 JUL 2024

The budget pushes for private-driven research at commercial scale

The Finance Minister stated that a mechanism will be established to spur private-driven research at a commercial scale, supported by a financial pool of Rs 1 lakh crore, as announced in February.

12:05(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister on Infrastructure

Strong fiscal support to Infra over next 5 years

This Year’s CAPEX allocation: Rs. Eleven Lakh Eleven Thousand One Hundred and Eleven Crore Rupees. 3.4 percent of GDP.

Private Investment in INFRA: Have to be Promoted through VGF

PMGSY 4.0 will be launched: 25,000 new rural habitations.

Irrigation and Flood: Plans to build flood control structure through financial support of Rs.11,500 crore.

Kosi related flood mitigation will be taken

ASSAM: Assistance to assam for flood management.

HP: assistance to state for reconstruction ravaged with floods

Uttarakhand: Assistance to states

Sikkim: Assistance to state

Tourism: Vishnupath temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya will be constructed like Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Rajgir: preservation of hot springs. Development of NALANDA.

Support for development of Odisha’s temples, scenic beauties, natural landscapes and pristine beaches.

12:05(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister on Energy Security

A policy document for energy pathways

PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana: launched to install rooftop solar plants to enable one crore households to obtain free electricity for 300 units every month. Remarkable response from the public.

Pump Storage Policy

Newer tech for nuclear technology.

Advanced ultra super critical thermal power plants. 800 mw plants will be set up.

Dev of indigenous capacity

Support to micro and small industries.

12:07(IST)23 JUL 2024

Reactions to FM’s announcements

Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya, President, Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research says, “This budget continues to focus on growth while ensuring support for vulnerable sections of society by strengthening the safety net and ensuring saturation of welfare measures. This maintains continuity from previous budgets and the vote on account. The fiscal headspace has provided the government a freer hand to increase investments into various infrastructure initiatives as well as climate. Habge initiatives in disaster management and agriculture. It is worthwhile to note the significantly increased investments into privatesector job development as well as skill development through internships and other measures. It would be interesting to see if action has been taken on inverted duty structure on various products such as molybdenum oxide that is important for critical mineral downstream industry. Overall, the budget is pragmatic and future looking while focussing on strengthening the safety net for the vulnerable sections”

12:05(IST)23 JUL 2024

Gaya and Mahabodhi temples to get corridors

Gaya and Mahabodhi temples to get corridors, Nalanda to be transformed into tourism hub, FM announces.

12:03(IST)23 JUL 2024

Inclusive Development

Towards achieving saturation of Social Justice

PM Vishwakarma, Swanidhi, NRLM.

Purvodaya: A plan for all round development for eastern region of country covering br,jh,od,ap. This will cover human resource development.

Amritsar-Kolkata Corridor. It will catalyze industrial development for eastern region particularly Gaya. Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi

Patna Purniya , Buxar Bhagalpur, Bodhygaya-Rajgir-Dharbhnaga Expressways to be Developed and Bridge over Ganga in Buxar at Rs.2600 crore.

New Medical Colleges and Sports Infra in Bihar will be constructed.

Multilateral Bank Support to Bihar.

AP Reorganisation act: Recoginizing state’s need for capital a financial support will be provided through multilateral agencies. Rs.15,000 crore will be arranged in future years.

PMAY: 3 crore additional houses in rural and urban areas in the country

Women Led Development: Budget carries an allocation more than Rs.3 lakh crore.

PM Jan Jatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan: Adopting saturation coverage in tribal families and aspirational districts.

Shipping: Ownership leasing and flagging reforms will be initiated.

Critical Minerals Mission: mandate will include tech development, skilled workforce and suitable financing mechanism.

DPI Applications: Development of DPI applications.

Integrated tech platform for IBC services: consistency, transparency and better oversight. • Voluntary closure for LLPS.

IBC has resolved more than 1, 000 companies- giving Rs.3.3 lakh crore to creditors

Debt Recovery: Additional tribunals to be established

12:00(IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman on development of nuclear reactors

On development of small and modular nuclear reactors in the country, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The govt will partner with the private sector for setting up Bharat small reactors, research and development of Bharat small modular reactors & research and development of newer technologies for nuclear energy.”

12:00(IST)23 JUL 2024

Priority One in Budget -Productivity and Resilience in Agri

Raising Productivity and Climate Resilient Varieties

Thrust on Natural Farming: 2 crore farmers to be supported in next 2 years(certificates)

Atma Nirbharta in Oil Seeds

Vegetable Production: Large Scale Clusters

DPI in Agri Infrastructure: Coverage of Farmers and their Land in three years. Digital Crop Survey in 400 districts this year only.

Issuance of Jan Samarth based certificates.

Shrimp Brood Stocks. Shrimp Farming.

National Co-operation Policy for Co-operative Sector.

11:59(IST)23 JUL 2024

11:57(IST)23 JUL 2024

Sikkim to get assistance for flood relief and management, irrigation systems, says Finance Minister.

11:57(IST)23 JUL 2024

Government’s emphasis on urban housing

11:55(IST)23 JUL 2024

FY25 allocation towards CAPEX set at ₹ 11.11 lakh crore, says Nirmala Sitharaman

11:55(IST)23 JUL 2024

On free solar electricity scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. This scheme will further encourage it.”

11:54(IST)23 JUL 2024

Government to launch scheme to develop 100 street food hubs in select cities over five years, says Nirmala Sitharaman

11:52(IST)23 JUL 2024

Eastern, North-Eastern Region

We will support industrial corridor for development in the eastern region, says

100 branches of India Post Payments Bank to be set up in North East

11:50(IST)23 JUL 2024

Transit oriented development programmes for 14 large cities with population above 30 lakh will be formulated, says Nirmala Sitharaman

11:49(IST)23 JUL 2024

12 industrial parks will be sanctioned, announces Sitharaman

11:47(IST)23 JUL 2024

FM Sitharaman announces critical mineral mission

The Finance Minister stated that a critical mineral will be mission set up for the recycling of critical minerals and their overseas acquisitions. She added that the government will launch the auction of the first tranche of Offshore blocks for mining, building on the exploration already carried out.

11:46(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “Urban Housing: Under the PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0, the housing needs of 1 crore poor and middle-class families will be addressed with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crores. This will include the central assistance of Rs 2.2 lakh crores in the next five years…” Rental housing with dormitory-type accommodation for industrial workers to be facilitated in PPP mode with VGF support, says Nirmala Sitharaman. Goverment announces announces Rs 2.2 lakh crore push to make housing more affordable

11:45(IST)23 JUL 2024

Government to launch scheme to offer internship in top companies to one crore youth in five years, says Nirmala Sitharaman Internship in 500 top companies to be encouraged. Internship allowance of ₹ 5000 and one-time assistance of ₹ 6,000 to be provided under internship scheme, says Nirmala Sitharaman

11:42(IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman on credit guarantee schemes for MSMEs in mfg

FM Says Integrated Technology Platform Will Be Set Up For Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code

11:40(IST)23 JUL 2024

Budget provides Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural development

11:39(IST)23 JUL 2024

MSME Announcements

New MSME Guaranteee Plan To Enable Loans Up To `100 Cr

PSU Banks To Make Internal Assessment Model For MSME Credit

To Bring MSME Credit Guarantee Scheme For Collateral-Free Loan

New Mechanism To Facilitate Bk Credit To MSMEs While Being In SMA (special mention account) Stage

Limit Of Mudra Loans Enhanced From To `20 Lk From `10 Lk

Export hubs to be set up ..will be under a regulatory body

11:36(IST)23 JUL 2024

New MSME Guaranteee Plan To Enable Loans Up To 100 Cr

Credit support to MSMEs during stress period – SMA (special mention account) for reasons beyond their control so that they avoid getting into NPA (non performing assets) stage

11:35(IST)23 JUL 2024

Budget introduces measures to boost MSMEs, including regulatory changes and credit assistance

11:35(IST)23 JUL 2024

Mudra loans to be enhanced to 20 lakh from 10 lakh, says FM

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the limit of Mudra loans will be extended to ₹20 lakh from ₹10 lakh for those who have availed and paid previous loans.

11:33(IST)23 JUL 2024

Four expressway and bridge projects worth ₹ 26,000 crores for Bihar, says Nirmala Sitharaman

11:32(IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman on Andhra Pradesh

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act- Our govt has made efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state’s need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies. In the current FY, ₹15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years.”

11:32(IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman on India’s economic growth

Nirmala Sitharaman said, “India’s economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in years ahead. India’s inflation continues to be low and stable moving towards the 4% target. I am happy to announce the Prime Minister’s package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of ₹2 lakh crores. This year we have made a provision of ₹1.48 lakh crores for education, employment and skilling.”

11:30(IST)23 JUL 2024

Goverment’s move for women in the workforce

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “Working women hostels will be set up. Higher participation of women in workforce to be promoted through hostels and creches…Our government will bring National Cooperation Policy for overall development. Our government will provide financial support for loans upto 10 lakhs for higher education in domestic institutions”

11:26(IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces that the Government will offer financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education

11:26(IST)23 JUL 2024

Government will set up New Airports, Medical Colleges, Sports Infra In Bihar. The Finance minister said that the request from Bihar government for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited.

11:24(IST)23 JUL 2024

A Plan will be formulated for the development Of Eastern Region of the country

11:22(IST)23 JUL 2024

E vouchers for education loans purpose will be given to 1 lakh students on 3% interest

11:22(IST)23 JUL 2024

Model skill loan scheme is to be revised in order to facilitate loans up to ₹ 7.5 lakh with a guarantee from government-promoted fund, as stated by Nirmala Sitharaman

11:21(IST)23 JUL 2024

Incentive to be provided at specified scale both to employee, employer in first four years of employment, says Nirmala Sitharaman

11:19(IST)23 JUL 2024

Job Creation In Mfg To Incentivise Employees & Employers w.r.t EPFO Contribution

Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the budget will be focusing on employment-related skilling with the help of schemes that will be part of the PM’s package. She said, “These schemes will be based on enrolment in the EPFO, focusing on recognizing first-time employees. First-timers will receive one month’s wage upon entering the workforce in all formal sectors. A direct benefit transfer (DBT) of one month’s salary, up to ₹15,000, will be provided in three instalments. The eligibility limit for this benefit will be a salary of ₹1 lakh per month, and it is expected to benefit 2.1 lakh youths.”

These schemes will be on the basis of enrollment in the EPFO and will be focusded on recognizing the first-time employees. the First-timers will be recieving a month's wage upon entering the workforce in all formal sectors. A direct benefit transfer (DBT) of one month's salary, up to Rs 15,000, will be provided in three installments. The eligibility limit for this benefit will be a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month, and it is expected to benefit 2.1 lakh youths.

11:17(IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman on Agriculture The FM stated that agricultural research will be transformed to focus on increasing productivity and climate resilient varieties. She also stated that a comprehensive review of farm research setup will be undertaken for developing climate resilient crop varieties. Subject matter experts will oversee the conduct of this research to ensure its effectiveness and relevance. In the next 2 years, one crore farmers will be initiated in natural farming.

Large-scale vegetable production clusters would be promoted to increase production.

Govt in partnership with states will promote digital public infra for agriculture.

Govt will bring a National Cooperation Policy for overall development.

Government to strengthen production, storage and marketing of pulses.

Fast-tracking growth of the rural economy and employment opportunities will be a policy goal.

Govt will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing.

11:14(IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

1 crore farmers to be initiated into natural farming over 2 years, says Nirmala Sitharaman

11:12(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister lists 9 priorities of Modi3.0 government

Nine priorities for this year and coming years, as per Nirmala Sitharaman are: Productivity and resilience in agriculture Employment and skilling Improved human resources, social justice Manufacturing and services Urban development Energy security Infrastructure Innovation, research and development Next generation reforms

11:10(IST)23 JUL 2024

Need to focus on the garib, mahilaye, yuva, and annadata, says FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We need to focus on the garib, mahilaye, yuva, and annadata. For annadata, we announced higher MSP a month ago for all major crops, delivering on our promise. The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for five years, benefiting more than 80 crore people. Administrative actions for the approval and implementation of various schemes announced in the interim budget are well underway.'”

11:08(IST)23 JUL 2024

Government will be focusing on 4 different castes, Nirmala Sitharaman says

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “As mentioned in the interim Budget, we need to focus on 4 different castes, the poor, women, youth and the farmer/ For farmers, we announced higher Minimum Support Prices for all major crops delivering on the promise for at least a 50% margin over cost. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for 5 years benefitting more than 80 crore people.”

11:06(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “India’s economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in years ahead. India’s inflation continues to be low and stable moving towards the 4% target…”

11:05(IST)23 JUL 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says “As mentioned in the interim Budget, we need to focus on 4 different castes, the poor, women, youth and the farmer/ For farmers, we announced higher Minimum Support Prices for all major crops delivering on the promise for at least a 50% margin over cost. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for 5 years benefitting more than 80 crore people.”

11:00(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents the Union Budget for the year 2024-25

10:50(IST)23 JUL 2024

Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament ahead of the presentaion of Union Budget by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

10:38(IST)23 JUL 2024

PM Modi in Parliament, ahead of the presentation of Union budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10:34(IST)23 JUL 2024

Copies of the Union Budget 2024 brought to the Parliament, ahead of presentation of first budget of Modi government in its third term

10:20(IST)23 JUL 2024

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrives at the Parliament ahead of the Budget presentation.

He says “The resolution of PM Modi’s government since 2014 is that India should become self-reliant and the way the country is moving ahead in this direction in a systematic manner, this time too the budget has been announced in the same format…”

10:15(IST)23 JUL 2024

Union Cabinet headed by PM Modi meets in Parliament to approve the Union Budget ahead of its presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

10:13(IST)23 JUL 2024

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at the Parliament ahead of Union Budget presentation.

He says “The budget will be a journey of resolve to take the country on the path of development and progress. It is our hope that on the basis of this budget, we will move rapidly towards achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ as per the resolve of the Prime Minister.”

10:08(IST)23 JUL 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget today in Lok Sabha.

10:06(IST)23 JUL 2024

Ahead of Union Budget presentation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, “The Budget will help in the further economic growth of the country.”

10:05(IST)23 JUL 2024

Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah arrives in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget today in Lok Sabha.

10:03(IST)23 JUL 2024

Budget copies arrive in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget today in Lok Sabha.

09:55(IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet arrives at Parliament, to present the first Budget in the third term of Modi Government.

09:42 (IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet arrives at Parliament, to present the first Budget in the third term of Modi Government.

09:42 (IST)23 JUL 2024

J&K budget copies arrive in Parliament; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) in Parliament today.

09:32 (IST)23 JUL 2024

Uttar Pradesh Fiance Minister on Budget

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna says, “We expect that this budget will be proven to be a milestone in the journey of Viksit Bharat. The economic survey that was presented yesterday made it clear that our growth rate has increased to 8.2 which was 6.5, earlier; the employment rate has decreased and all our economic activities have strengthened. The budget that’ll be presented today, will benefit Uttar Pradesh as well…”

09:30 (IST)23 JUL 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Murmu, ahead of Budget presentation at 11am in Parliament.

09:27 (IST)23 JUL 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman clicked with the Budget outside Finance Ministry

Th budget was wrapped in a red cloth with the national emblem.