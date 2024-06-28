Attention Airtel Users! Airtel Increases Tariffs on Voice and Data Plans Effective July 3rd

Airtel has announced a hike in prices across all its pre-paid and post-paid plans, set to take effect from July 3rd nationwide. The telecom giant has adjusted its tariff plans, with even the most affordable option now costing Rs 199 for a validity of 28 days, offering 2GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Previously, this plan was priced at Rs 179.

While the prices have been revised upwards, the benefits such as call minutes, free data, and SMS remain unchanged across all plans.

The revised tariffs include adjustments across various categories, encompassing 3 pre-paid unlimited voice plans, 9 pre-paid daily data plans, 3 pre-paid data add-on plans, and 4 post-paid plans. For instance, an 84-day pre-paid plan now costs Rs 509 and provides 6GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling daily.

Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs. These prices apply to all circles, including Bharti Hexacom Ltd. Circles. The new tariffs for all Airtel plans will be available on https://t.co/jASVh3skYf. in starting July 3rd, 2024. pic.twitter.com/3GL5vTF1xr — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Moreover, the Rs 1,999 pre-paid plan offers 24GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days, up from its previous price of Rs 1799.

In the post-paid segment, the lowest monthly plan now costs Rs 449 instead of Rs 399, offering 40GB data with rollover, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and an XStream Premium subscription.

Airtel justified the tariff hike, stating that a higher average revenue per user (ARPU) above Rs 300 is necessary to sustain substantial investments in network technology and spectrum, ensuring a modest return on capital.

The revised tariffs are aimed to be moderate, with Airtel emphasizing that the increase is less than 70 paise per day on entry-level plans to minimize the impact on budget-conscious consumers.

The new tariffs will come into effect from July 3rd, 2024, as Airtel continues to navigate the competitive telecom landscape in India.