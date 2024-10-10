Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

China Revives Stock Rally As Investors Anticipate U.S. Inflation Data

Chinese stocks experienced a rebound on Thursday, driven by optimism surrounding anticipated fiscal stimulus. Traders are closely monitoring upcoming U.S. inflation data, which could influence market direction.

Advertisement
China Revives Stock Rally As Investors Anticipate U.S. Inflation Data

Chinese stocks experienced a resurgence on Thursday, bolstered by expectations surrounding a briefing from finance officials this weekend, which is anticipated to unveil fiscal stimulus measures. As the dollar remains near a two-month peak ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report, market sentiments are shifting.

In the early hours of the Asian trading session, mainland shares received a boost after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) initiated its 500 billion yuan facility aimed at invigorating capital markets. This move, part of a series of stimulus initiatives announced in late September, helped restore some investor confidence.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose approximately 3%, partly recovering from the previous day’s substantial 7% drop, which was fueled by concerns over the lack of details in the stimulus package. Similarly, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged over 4% after experiencing a 1.3% decline on Wednesday, marking a 26% increase year-to-date.

This positive momentum pushed MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up by 1.25%, with futures indicating a slightly higher opening for European markets.

Focus On Upcoming Finance Ministry Briefing

Market participants are now turning their attention to a finance ministry press conference scheduled for Saturday. This event will provide further details on the fiscal stimulus plan, themed “intensifying countercyclical adjustment of fiscal policy to promote high-quality economic development.”

This week has been notably volatile for Chinese markets. After reaching two-year highs on Tuesday following the long National Day holiday, mainland shares quickly lost steam due to a lack of clarity regarding stimulus measures. Benchmark indexes recorded their most significant daily losses since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

Despite these fluctuations, the CSI300 index remains up 26%, and the Shanghai Composite Index has increased by 22% since the stimulus measures were announced on September 24.

US Inflation Data On The Horizon

In the United States, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs following the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes and ahead of the anticipated inflation data for September. The minutes revealed that a “substantial majority” of Fed officials supported initiating an era of easier monetary policy with a potential half-point rate cut. However, they also indicated that this initial move would not tie the Fed to a specific pace of future rate reductions.

Currently, markets are pricing in an 82% probability of a 25 basis point cut next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Investor expectations for aggressive rate cuts have softened following a strong U.S. jobs report last week.

The upcoming consumer price index (CPI) report will provide crucial insights into the Fed’s interest rate trajectory, coinciding with the commencement of the corporate earnings season, which kicks off with bank earnings on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters predict that September’s CPI will likely show core inflation stabilizing at a year-on-year rate of 3.2%.

MUST READ: From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Filed under

Business news China Stock Market US inflation

Also Read

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide: UNICEF

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide:...

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox