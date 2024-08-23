Friday, August 23, 2024

DGCA Imposes Rs 1 Crore Penalties on Air India for Non-Qualified Crew Operations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied hefty penalties totaling Rs 1 crore on Air India for operating flights with non-qualified crew members. The breakdown of the fines includes a Rs 95 lakh penalty imposed directly on Air India, Rs 6 lakh on the airline’s Director of Operations, and Rs 3 lakh on its Director of Training.

This action was taken following a voluntary report submitted by Air India on July 10, 2024, which brought the incident to the DGCA’s attention. The report highlighted that Air India had operated flights with crew members who did not meet the required qualifications, prompting the regulatory body to take stringent measures to ensure compliance with aviation safety standards.

This is a breaking story.

