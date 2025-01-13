Flipkart Launches Republic Day Sale, Starts From Today

While the Republic Day Sale officially kicks off on January 14, 2025, Flipkart has provided early access to its Plus and VIP members starting today.

Online shopping enthusiasts, rejoice! Flipkart has officially launched its first major sale of 2025, the Republic Day Sale, which began today, January 13. This highly anticipated sale offers incredible discounts across a wide range of categories, making it the perfect opportunity to save on everything from electronics to fashion and home essentials.

Early Access for Select Users

While the Republic Day Sale officially kicks off on January 14, 2025, Flipkart has provided early access to its Plus and VIP members starting today. This allows early birds to get a head start on the deals, providing 24 hours of exclusive access. Non-members can join in starting tomorrow, January 14, with the sale running until February 19, offering a generous 36 days of savings.

Unbeatable Discounts Across Categories

For those looking to upgrade their tech, the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 has some jaw-dropping deals. Smartphones are a highlight, with discounts of up to 50 percent on popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo.

iPhones and Samsung Smartphones

Apple enthusiasts can look forward to significant price cuts, with the iPhone 16 128GB variant available for Rs 63,999, and the iPhone 16 Pro retailing at Rs 1,02,999. For Samsung fans, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (256GB storage) will be offered at just Rs 59,999. Additionally, Moto Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be available for Rs 19,999 after discounts.

Smart TVs and Home Entertainment

Home entertainment gets a boost with incredible discounts on Smart TVs. A 32-inch smart TV can be purchased for under Rs 7,000, while 43-inch Ultra HD models are being offered at up to 60 percent off. Brands like TCL, Samsung, Mi, Sony, and Infinix are providing discounts of up to 67 percent on their smart TV range.

Fashion and Lifestyle Deals

Beyond electronics, Flipkart’s sale extends to fashion and lifestyle products with remarkable discounts. Clothing can be found at up to 80 percent off, and sports shoes are available at discounts of up to 55 percent. For travel enthusiasts, trolley bags and auto accessories start at just Rs 49, while fitness enthusiasts can enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on fitness products. Makeup lovers can expect up to 65 percent off on beauty essentials.

Flipkart’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the seamless shopping experience and extensive deals provided. With a variety of categories covered, the Republic Day Sale promises to cater to the needs of every shopper, ensuring significant savings across all product segments.

