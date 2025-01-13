Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Flipkart Launches Republic Day Sale, Starts From Today

While the Republic Day Sale officially kicks off on January 14, 2025, Flipkart has provided early access to its Plus and VIP members starting today.

Flipkart Launches Republic Day Sale, Starts From Today

Online shopping enthusiasts, rejoice! Flipkart has officially launched its first major sale of 2025, the Republic Day Sale, which began today, January 13. This highly anticipated sale offers incredible discounts across a wide range of categories, making it the perfect opportunity to save on everything from electronics to fashion and home essentials.

Early Access for Select Users

While the Republic Day Sale officially kicks off on January 14, 2025, Flipkart has provided early access to its Plus and VIP members starting today. This allows early birds to get a head start on the deals, providing 24 hours of exclusive access. Non-members can join in starting tomorrow, January 14, with the sale running until February 19, offering a generous 36 days of savings.

Unbeatable Discounts Across Categories

For those looking to upgrade their tech, the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 has some jaw-dropping deals. Smartphones are a highlight, with discounts of up to 50 percent on popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo.

iPhones and Samsung Smartphones

Apple enthusiasts can look forward to significant price cuts, with the iPhone 16 128GB variant available for Rs 63,999, and the iPhone 16 Pro retailing at Rs 1,02,999. For Samsung fans, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (256GB storage) will be offered at just Rs 59,999. Additionally, Moto Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be available for Rs 19,999 after discounts.

Smart TVs and Home Entertainment

Home entertainment gets a boost with incredible discounts on Smart TVs. A 32-inch smart TV can be purchased for under Rs 7,000, while 43-inch Ultra HD models are being offered at up to 60 percent off. Brands like TCL, Samsung, Mi, Sony, and Infinix are providing discounts of up to 67 percent on their smart TV range.

Fashion and Lifestyle Deals

Beyond electronics, Flipkart’s sale extends to fashion and lifestyle products with remarkable discounts. Clothing can be found at up to 80 percent off, and sports shoes are available at discounts of up to 55 percent. For travel enthusiasts, trolley bags and auto accessories start at just Rs 49, while fitness enthusiasts can enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on fitness products. Makeup lovers can expect up to 65 percent off on beauty essentials.

Flipkart’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the seamless shopping experience and extensive deals provided. With a variety of categories covered, the Republic Day Sale promises to cater to the needs of every shopper, ensuring significant savings across all product segments.

Also Read: Oil Prices Surge To 3-Month Peak After US Imposes Tougher Sanctions On Russia

Filed under

Flipkart Launches Republic Day Sale

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

“Mediclaim Reimbursement To Be Deducted From Accident Compensation”: Karnataka HC

“Mediclaim Reimbursement To Be Deducted From Accident Compensation”: Karnataka HC

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Delhi HC Rejects Appeal Of NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir Against Denial Of Bail

Delhi HC Rejects Appeal Of NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir Against Denial Of Bail

Entertainment

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing Her PR Team

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox