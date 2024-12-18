GIFT Nifty Shows Cautious Mood For India Markets Ahead Of US Fed Decision

India's primary markets are gearing up for a busy day, with the shares of three prominent companies—One Mobikwik Systems, Vishal Mega Mart, and Sai Life Sciences—set to list, along with Supreme Facility Management and Purple United Sales in the SME segment.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have become more risk-averse ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s key policy rate decision and its commentary on potential future rate cuts, leading them to sell Indian equities in favor of US stocks. As a result, Indian markets are likely to remain under pressure due to the lack of significant domestic triggers.

As of 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,365, approximately 50 points lower than the previous Nifty futures close. On December 17, FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 6,409.86 crore.

