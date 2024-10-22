HSCC Gets Rs 1,322 cr worth Work Orders From ESIC For Hospital Construction

NBCC announced the successful acquisition of two major contracts that will enable HSCC to expand and improve medical facilities in key locations.

HSCC (India) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation), has successfully secured significant contracts totaling ₹1,322.48 crore from the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for ambitious hospital construction initiatives. This development underscores HSCC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure in India.

In a regulatory filing made on Tuesday, NBCC announced the successful acquisition of two major contracts that will enable HSCC to expand and improve medical facilities in key locations. The first project involves the enhancement of the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad, where HSCC will add 500 beds to the existing facility, thereby increasing its capacity from 650 to 1,150 beds. This project, valued at ₹642.69 crore, will be executed on a deposit mode basis, ensuring a streamlined funding mechanism for the enhancement of healthcare services.

The second major contract involves the construction of a new 500-bedded ESIC Hospital in Manesar, located in Gurugram, Haryana. This project, with a contract value of ₹679.79 crore, will also be carried out on a deposit mode basis. The establishment of this hospital is particularly significant given the increasing demand for quality healthcare services in the region, which is rapidly developing as a hub for both industry and population growth.

These contracts reflect HSCC’s strategic focus on bolstering healthcare infrastructure in collaboration with the ESIC, which plays a vital role in providing comprehensive healthcare services to employees in the organized sector. By enhancing hospital capacities and expanding facilities, HSCC aims to contribute to the broader goal of improving access to healthcare for the population.

NBCC, the parent company of HSCC, specializes in project management consultancy and real estate development, and it has a longstanding reputation for executing large-scale construction projects across various sectors. The successful acquisition of these contracts not only reinforces HSCC’s capabilities in the healthcare sector but also aligns with the government’s initiatives to enhance medical facilities across the country.

As India continues to navigate the challenges posed by healthcare demands, especially in the wake of the pandemic, projects like these are crucial in ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all. HSCC’s commitment to these hospital construction projects is a testament to its role in shaping the future of healthcare infrastructure in India.