India is mourning the loss of one of its most revered industrialists and philanthropists, Ratan Tata, sparking widespread calls for posthumously awarding him the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honor. The demand has garnered support from various political leaders, business figures, and the general public, all acknowledging Tata’s immense contributions to the country’s economic and social fabric.

NewsX started this campaign, which has garnered mass attention and responses from people across the globe.

#RatnaForRatan | Do you think that the Government of India should confer Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata? — NewsX World (@NewsX) October 10, 2024

Despite his significant contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy, Ratan Tata has not yet been awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor. However, he has been recognized with two of the nation’s most prestigious awards. In 2000, he received the Padma Bhushan, and in 2008, he was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, both in recognition of his exceptional leadership in business and his philanthropic efforts.

Here are the list of his awards :