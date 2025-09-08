LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman

Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman

Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 20:33:08 IST

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): India could move towards a single Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate structure once the country achieves income parity across different segments of society, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said in an exclusive interview.

Speaking about the GST framework’s future evolution, Agarwal explained that while a single rate would be ideal, the current multi-tier structure serves a social purpose.

“Presently we have one standard rate and other merit rate. Merit rate has been kept lower than the standard rate keeping in mind that in our society, there are different segments and to make things affordable, a merit rate has been kept for daily use items of common man,” he said.

The CBIC chief linked the potential transition to India’s development trajectory, stating, “India is aspiring to be a developed nation – Viksit Bharat by 2047. Once you become a developed country and there is parity in income in different class of societies, then I think we can also have one rate like in other developed countries.”

“Major Relief for Automobile SectorThe most significant immediate impact of the latest GST Council recommendations will be felt in the automobile sector, where rates are set to drop substantially from 22 September 2025. Car buyers will see effective tax rates fall from the current combination of 28% GST plus compensation cess ranging from 1-22%, which resulted in total rates of 41-50%.Under the new structure, cars will attract either 18% GST or 40% for mid-segment and luxury vehicles – a significant reduction that has already energized the automobile industry. Car companies, even before September 22, are coming out with advertisements offering discounts to customers so that there is an uplift in demand,” Agarwal noted.

Several manufacturers have announced price reductions and model-specific discounts to be effective from the new rate implementation date.

The CBIC Chairman reported an overwhelmingly positive response from industry stakeholders to the rate cuts across multiple product categories.

“Industry is very upbeat that rates have been cut on so many items. They themselves are spreading awareness among consumers that rates have been cut and benefits will be passed on to end customers,” he said.

In what appears to be a voluntary commitment by industry players, Agarwal highlighted that several industrialists have publicly pledged to pass on the full benefit of tax cuts to consumers without retaining any portion for additional profits.

According to Agarwal, the department has put in place comprehensive transitional arrangements. For goods already in the supply chain that were taxed at higher rates before leaving manufacturing facilities, distributors, dealers and retailers will be entitled to full Input Tax Credit (ITC) for taxes paid at the higher rate.

“Whatever tax has been paid, that ITC can be utilized for making payment in their monthly returns for discharging their liability,” Agarwal explained, adding that this transition period is expected to last about a month.

The GST Network (GSTN) IT system has been fully updated with the new rates, and early feedback suggests that industry players are also updating their systems to ensure smooth invoice generation from September 22.The rate rationalization represents one of the most significant reforms in India’s indirect tax structure since GST implementation, with the automobile sector poised to be the biggest beneficiary of the new framework. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Automobilecbicgrowthgstindia

RELATED News

Kia India extends full GST benefits to customers
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Close Higher With Modest Gains Amid Positive Market Sentiment
The iPhone 17 Is Coming! Here’s Why The 16 Pro Max Remains The Mobile Photography King And Things Will Only Get Better
8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!
Why Buying Gold This Diwali Could Be Your Best Investment Yet, Check Rates In You City Now!

LATEST NEWS

Scientists find why ultra-processed diets make you gain fat even without extra calories: Study
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Indian-Origin UAE Coach Issues Stern Warning to Gautam Gambhir’s Indian Team
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Chhattisgarh Investor Connect Comes To Bastar: Driving Inclusive Growth And Empowering Local Communities
Dark matter formed when fast particles slowed down and got heavy: Study
"Filed application for SIR implementation…": Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay after SC orders inclusion of Aadhaar as identity proof
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
'Rangeela' turns 30: Urmila Matondkar recreates 'Rangeela Re' magic for fans, calls film "grand celebration of life"
Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman
Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman
Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman
Single rate GST structure possible once India achieves Income Parity, says CBIC Chairman

QUICK LINKS