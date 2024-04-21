Delhi Double Murder Horror: Siblings Deda, Mother Injured In Pandav Nagar, Father's Body Found In Railway Tracks

Amid the season of elections, Delhi police authorities have witnessed a case of double murder in the National Capital Delhi. Two minor siblings were discovered deceased, while their mother was found injured at their rented residence in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Subsequently, the body of the children’s father, who had absconded from the scene, was located on nearby railway tracks.

Authorities suspect that is the double murder sucide, the the man purportedly assaulted his wife, caused harm to the children, and then took his own life.

According to police reports, they were alerted by a man around 2 PM on Saturday regarding the disappearance of his elder brother, Shyamji Chaurasia (42), a resident of Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar. The family’s residence had been locked since Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement found the house locked from the outside, with a foul odor emanating from within. Breaking in, they discovered two children—Kartik (15) and Astha (9)—deceased, while their mother, Shanno (40), was unconscious on the floor, having sustained multiple injuries. She was promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention.

A senior police official disclosed that initial investigations suggest the father, Shyamji, strangled his children to death, assaulted his wife, and then fled. Later that day, Shyamji, who operated a tea stall in Mayur Vihar, was found deceased on the railway tracks near his residence.

Shyamji’s younger brother informed the police that he had visited the house on Friday evening, finding it locked. Upon returning on Saturday morning and finding it still locked, with his brother’s phone unreachable, he alerted the authorities when a foul smell emerged from the premises in the afternoon.

Authorities suspect that after harming his children and wife, Shyamji took his own life on the railway tracks.

The case is still under the investigation.