7 Maoists Neutralized In Encounter In Chhattisgarh, AK 47 And Mass Weapons Recovered

In the latest incident, officials claim that about seven Maoists including two female members have been neutralized amid the ongoing encounter with the Chhattishgarh forces in Narayanpur district. In the operation weapons in large numbers were recovered with one AK47.

This encounter operation broke out in the forest at 6 am today with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF). IG Bastar P Sundarraj speaking to ANI said, “Today in the jungles of Abujhmad at Narayanpur Kanker border area, an encounter broke out between the Naxals and DRG Narayanpur and STF team. Encounter is underway. As per the information received, the bodies of seven Naxalites including 2 women have been recovered….”

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a strong message to Maoists in Chhattisgarh, urging them to surrender or face elimination from the state.

During an election rally in Kanker town on April 22, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader highlighted that in the past four months, approximately 90 Maoists have been killed in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, he mentioned that 123 Maoists have been apprehended, while 250 others have surrendered during this period.

Mr. Shah emphasized that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for a third term, the Maoist threat will be eradicated from Chhattisgarh within two years.