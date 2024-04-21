KKR vs RCB IPL Match 2024: Dream 11 Match Prediction

The upcoming clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Dream11 IPL has cricket enthusiasts buzzing with anticipation. As fans gear up for an exhilarating match, fantasy cricket aficionados are busy crafting their Dream11 teams to maximize their chances of winning. Here’s a breakdown of the potential Dream11 team composition and probable playing XIs for the KKR vs RCB encounter:

Dream11 Team Selection:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Allrounders: Will Jacks (vc), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c)

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Reece Topley, Vaibhav Arora

Probable Playing XIs:

KKR: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer/Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora]

RCB: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj [Impact Substitute: Yash Dayal]

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

As the excitement builds for the KKR vs RCB showdown, cricket fans and fantasy enthusiasts alike eagerly await to witness the thrilling action unfold on the field.