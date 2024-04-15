Plot to Attack Salman Khan’s Residence: A Crime-Thriller Unfolds

The recent shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence has unveiled a narrative straight out of a crime-thriller script. What seemed like a routine morning turned into a scene of chaos and alarm as two armed men on a motorcycle fired shots outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area, where the actor resides.

Caught on CCTV, the suspects, sporting caps and backpacks, aimed their shots towards Khan’s residence before swiftly fleeing the scene. The visuals revealed one suspect clad in a white t-shirt and black jacket, while the other wore a red t-shirt, both with denim pants. According to police sources, these individuals are linked to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for its involvement in high-profile criminal activities.

Unraveling the Scheme:

Behind the orchestrated attack lies a web of connections spanning continents. Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, orchestrated the plan from the United States. Entrusting the task of selecting shooters to Rohit Godara, another gangster based in the US, the plot gained momentum. Godara’s extensive network of professional shooters across India facilitated the selection process, indicating meticulous planning and coordination.

Claiming responsibility for the incident via Facebook, Anmol Bishnoi’s online trail led investigators to Canada, hinting at sophisticated digital maneuvers. Godara’s involvement in previous high-profile cases underscored his significance within the gang, with strategic weapon stockpiles across multiple states serving as a testament to their preparedness.

The Selection of Vishal, alias Kalu, as one of the assailants stemmed from his prior involvement in violent acts orchestrated by Godara. Wanted in connection with the murder of businessman Sachin Munjal, Vishal’s role in executing the attack further solidified the gang’s resolve. Utilizing a second-hand bike purchased from Raigad district, the assailants meticulously planned their approach to Khan’s residence, evading suspicion until their actions unfolded.

A Coordinated Effort:

The aftermath of the incident triggered a coordinated response from police forces across Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. Their collaborative efforts aim to apprehend all involved parties and unravel the intricate layers of the plot.

A History of Threats:

Salman Khan’s notoriety has made him a prime target for criminal elements. Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that Khan topped the list of 10 main targets identified by Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster’s vendetta against Khan, stemming from the actor’s infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, underscores the gravity of the threat.

Amid escalating security concerns, Khan’s safety remains paramount. Enhanced security measures, including Y+ security status and a dedicated security detail, underscore the persistent threat posed by organized crime networks.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities remain vigilant, determined to thwart any future attempts on Khan’s life and ensure the safety of public figures against criminal elements.