Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Coconuts Caused 2.2 Times More Accidents Than Drunk Driving In 2024: Report

A recent report reveals that in India, road accidents are more often caused by unexpected factors like stray animals, potholes, and even falling coconuts, rather than the widely assumed culprit—drunk driving.

Coconuts Caused 2.2 Times More Accidents Than Drunk Driving In 2024: Report

The data, which is based on over 87,000 accident insurance claims, highlights that 78% of these claims came from major metro cities across India. The report sheds light on some surprising accident triggers, prompting a reevaluation of how urban infrastructure impacts road safety.

Unusual Causes of Accidents: Stray Animals, Potholes, and Falling Coconuts

While drunk driving often dominates discussions about road safety, the report from ACKO reveals that stray animals, potholes, and even falling coconuts cause far more accidents. This finding is based on a comprehensive analysis of accident insurance claims across Indian cities. According to the report, these hazards are frequently overlooked but represent significant risk factors for motorists.

Mayank Gupta, Vice President of Auto Insurance at ACKO, emphasized the importance of identifying these lesser-known accident causes. “Urban infrastructure challenges like potholes and stray animals contribute heavily to road mishaps. However, many of these accidents could be avoided with targeted interventions,” he said. By focusing on accident-prone areas and underlying issues, policymakers and city administrators can take steps to improve road safety and reduce preventable accidents.

Metro Cities See the Most Insurance Claims

The report also highlights that metro cities are the hotspots for most road accidents. With 78% of insurance claims coming from these areas, it is evident that urban environments are facing a higher risk of road mishaps. Factors like poor road conditions, stray animals, and falling debris from trees contribute to these statistics.

A Call to Action for Road Safety Interventions

The ACKO Accident Index 2024 is not just about highlighting the shocking causes of road accidents. It also serves as a wake-up call to local authorities and policymakers. By addressing the root causes—like improving road conditions and reducing the presence of stray animals—there is a strong potential to reduce the number of accidents and enhance road safety across Indian cities.

Filed under

Accident insurance claims ACKO Accident Index 2024 road accidents in India stray animals road accidents potholes accidents India

Advertisement

Also Read

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

Across Campuses, Startups And Ecomm Cos Have A Big Appetite For Engineering Talent

Across Campuses, Startups And Ecomm Cos Have A Big Appetite For Engineering Talent

PhonePe Introduces Year-Round Dengue And Malaria Insurance At Just ₹59 – CHECK IT OUT

PhonePe Introduces Year-Round Dengue And Malaria Insurance At Just ₹59 – CHECK IT OUT

Australian Police Seize $490 Million Worth Of Cocaine After Boat Breaks Down

Australian Police Seize $490 Million Worth Of Cocaine After Boat Breaks Down

Over 160 Farmers Arrested In Noida For Protesting

Over 160 Farmers Arrested In Noida For Protesting

Entertainment

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

Alex Consani Makes History, Becomes First Trans Woman To Win Model Of The Year Award

Alex Consani Makes History, Becomes First Trans Woman To Win Model Of The Year Award

Pushpa 2 Fever Hits London: Watch How A Flash Mob Overtakes Streets Breaking Into Allu Arjun’s VIRAL Songs

Pushpa 2 Fever Hits London: Watch How A Flash Mob Overtakes Streets Breaking Into Allu

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As The Big Bad Villain? Here’s The Truth

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A U-Turn, Says People Misread It

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox