Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Council Meet Outcome: States Reject Proposal To Bring ATF Under GST

States have rejected a proposal to include Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 21 during a briefing after the GST Council meeting.

Council Meet Outcome: States Reject Proposal To Bring ATF Under GST

In a recent GST Council meeting on December 21, 2024, states have once again rejected the proposal to include Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. This decision comes despite repeated requests from the Civil Aviation Ministry and industry stakeholders, who argue that including ATF under GST could lower costs and reduce the financial burden on airlines and customers alike.

Why Was the ATF Proposal Rejected?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed that states did not feel comfortable with the idea of including ATF in the GST system. According to Sitharaman, states view ATF as part of the broader petroleum product category, which includes crude oil, diesel, and petrol, and believe that it should not be treated separately. As a result, ATF will remain outside of the GST framework for now.

“States are clear that ATF should remain outside the GST, just like petroleum and diesel. They see it as part of the crude and petroleum basket,” said Sitharaman in her post-meeting briefing.

The Current Tax Structure on ATF

At present, ATF is not covered under GST and is subject to a dual tax regime. It is taxed with both a central excise duty and a state-specific Value Added Tax (VAT). The central excise duty on ATF is 11%, with a 2% reduction available under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). However, VAT rates can vary significantly by state, reaching as high as 30% in some areas.

This complex tax structure has led to concerns within the aviation industry, which argues that the current taxation system raises fuel costs for airlines. Since input taxes cannot be credited against the sale of ATF, the additional tax burden eventually inflates the cost of airline operations, which can ultimately affect airfares.

The Industry’s Push for ATF to Be Included in GST

The aviation sector has long advocated for the inclusion of ATF under GST, as it would streamline the tax system and reduce costs. Since fuel expenses are one of the largest components of an airline’s operational costs, lower jet fuel prices could make air travel more affordable for passengers.

Higher jet fuel costs often lead to increased airfares, which affects the travel industry and its customers. The aviation ministry has voiced concerns that excluding ATF from the GST system contributes to rising fuel prices, which indirectly raises the cost of flying for consumers.

What Does This Mean for the Future?

Currently, five petroleum products—petrol, diesel, crude oil, natural gas, and ATF—are excluded from the GST framework. These products continue to be taxed under the pre-GST regime, which leaves room for debate about whether this status will change in the future. While the GST Council has yet to bring these products under GST, the government will likely continue exploring ways to reduce the financial pressure on industries like aviation that are affected by high fuel costs.

While the inclusion of ATF under GST remains a topic of debate, the rejection of this proposal highlights the complexities involved in balancing state interests with the broader economic impact. As the aviation sector continues to push for change, it remains to be seen if future discussions will lead to a more favorable tax structure that could benefit both airlines and passengers.

ALSO READ: GST Council Postpones Key Decisions On Health Insurance And Tax Revisions

Filed under

GST Council meet

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Taleb al-Abdulmohsen? The Saudi Refugee Behind Germany’s Christmas Market Massacre

Who Is Taleb al-Abdulmohsen? The Saudi Refugee Behind Germany’s Christmas Market Massacre

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Skyscrapers: Chilling Echoes Of 9/11

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Skyscrapers: Chilling Echoes Of 9/11

Honey Singh Reveals The Truth Behind The Slap Rumor With Shah Rukh Khan

Honey Singh Reveals The Truth Behind The Slap Rumor With Shah Rukh Khan

The Bharat Progress Report 2024: Over 13 Crore Vendors Received Loan Under PM SVANidhi Scheme

The Bharat Progress Report 2024: Over 13 Crore Vendors Received Loan Under PM SVANidhi Scheme

Pushpa 2 Leaked Online In Ultra HD After 15 Days, Sparks Piracy Concerns

Pushpa 2 Leaked Online In Ultra HD After 15 Days, Sparks Piracy Concerns

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Leaked Online In Ultra HD After 15 Days, Sparks Piracy Concerns

Pushpa 2 Leaked Online In Ultra HD After 15 Days, Sparks Piracy Concerns

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Net Worth Soars In 2024—Guess How Much It Has Risen!

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Net Worth Soars In 2024—Guess How Much It Has Risen!

Shockwave In Telangana: No More Special Shows And Ticket Hikes After Shocking Theatre Incident

Shockwave In Telangana: No More Special Shows And Ticket Hikes After Shocking Theatre Incident

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox