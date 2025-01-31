Economic Survey 2024-25: India’s Education System Embraces Technology For A Future-Ready Workforce

India's higher education sector has grown dramatically over the past few years. The number of higher education institutions (HEIs) has increased by 13.8%, from 51,534 in 2014-15 to 58,643 in 2022-23.

Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, enlivens the educational scenario in the country. Implemented for approximately 24.8 crore students at 14.72 lakh schools, the education system in India has gone a long way in upscaling access, inclusion, and quality. The survey points out the following key trends, innovations, and initiatives that are steering India closer to its ambitious goal of an inclusive, equitable, and future-ready education system.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India is said to be home to a vast school education system that caters to 98 lakh teachers, along with a mix of government and private institutions. Govt. Schools cater to half the students’ enrollment, with a significant number coming from private schools. While 50 percent of students are through government schools, NEP 2020 has outlined objectives for Gross Enrollment Ratio GER as a 100% GER for all by 2030 while making GER for nearly all by primary level (93%) and further accelerating to secondary and higher secondary.

India's school education system serves 24.8 crore students across 14.72 lakh schools with 98 lakh teachers: Economic Survey 2024-25 Advertisement · Scroll to continue 💠Percentage of Schools having computers increased from 38.5% in 2019-20 to 57.2% in 2023-2024: Economic Survey 💠Percentage of Schools having… pic.twitter.com/pKDDd4aul1 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2025

Declining Dropout Rate

Notable trends that the survey has recorded are the decreasing trends in dropout rates. In the case of primary education, dropout rates are as low as 1.9%. The other areas, including upper primary, also show such trends at 5.2%, while that for secondary levels was at 14.1%. These positive changes reflect government policies aimed at lowering barriers to education and retaining pupils in schools until the completion of their educational journey.

One major achievement is access to technology, which has seen a percentage rise of computers from 38.5% in the years 2019-20 to 57.2% in the years 2023-24. The number of schools having access to the internet saw a hike from 22.3% in 2019-20 to 53.9% in 2023-24. Such changes can play a critical role in addressing the digital divide so that no matter where they live, children will have an equal opportunity to work with more up-to-date tools.

Technology Integration

The survey emphasizes technological integration in managing the rapidly changing education dynamics. Artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital learning resources have become crucial to enhancing teacher capacity and learner outcomes. A good example of an innovation presented in the survey is Peer Teaching, which is a strategy that seeks to promote foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN). By letting students teach their peers, the method creates better understanding as well as promoting collaboration and understanding between learners.

It may also be used to promote personalized learning experiences based on student’s interests, match individual differences, and provide instant feedback in the process. Another example of how AI can impact educational institutions is in TeacherApp, a digital application that equips teachers with relevant knowledge updates, keeping them abreast of the latest trends and methodologies, thus enhancing the instruction quality.

Empowering Children with Special Needs

One of the unique features of the education transformation in India is the emphasis on inclusion. The government has set aside specific funds under Samagra Shiksha for support to Children with Special Needs (CwSN). Initiatives are being taken through assistive devices, Braille materials, and therapeutic interventions and infrastructure improvements, such as ramps and toilets, to ensure that every child has an opportunity to participate in and benefit from the education system despite physical or mental challenges.

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE)

There is a new approach to learning in India’s educational system in the form of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). Based on NEP 2020, the government has introduced Navchetana, which works towards holistic development for children from 0 to 3 years through age-appropriate activities. Moreover, Aadharshila offers play-based learning for children in the age group of 3-6 years, and both child-led and educator-led learning experiences are encouraged. This helps to establish a strong foundation for lifelong learning because early development is essential for cognitive and socio-emotional growth.

Higher Education: Expanding Opportunities and Access

India’s higher education sector has grown dramatically over the past few years. The number of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) has increased by 13.8%, from 51,534 in 2014-15 to 58,643 in 2022-23. This growth represents an effort toward more access to higher education. The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for the 18-23 age group has also improved, with a rise from 23.7% to 28.4% between 2014-15 and 2021-22. However, to achieve the government’s target of 50% GER by 2035, further expansion of educational infrastructure and resources is necessary.

This report underlines a sea change in India’s higher education structure in the context of expansion in institutes such as IITs, IIMs, and medical colleges. Innovation and skill-building are of key importance to develop students’ capability to take up the challenge thrown by the economy of today and tomorrow

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to make India a true knowledge superpower by rebalancing its educational system. This will be done by restructuring all higher education institutions as multidisciplinary institutions by 2040. In addition, online education and open distance learning (ODL) will support the ‘ Access with Quality’ vision for all—especially the last-mile learners from diverse backgrounds.

It is only through cooperation at all levels of government, institutions, and regulatory bodies that the NEP 2020 can be effectively implemented and meet the changing needs of the education sector.

The Economic Survey 2024-25 reports that India is moving in the right direction with respect to the change in its education system. Through continuous improvements in infrastructure, increased access to technology, and an emphasis on inclusivity and innovation, India is setting a strong foundation for a future-ready, equitable education system. The journey towards achieving the ambitious goals of NEP 2020 is well underway, with an emphasis on every student, from any background, being able to thrive in this ever-changing world.

ALSO READ: Economic Survey 2024-25: Urban Unemployment Rate For People Aged 15 & Above Improved To 6.4% From 6.6% In 2024