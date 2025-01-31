The Indian Railways has seen impressive gains in wagon and locomotive production, the expansion of the rail network has faced some challenges. However, the ongoing development of high-speed rail projects, improved passenger amenities, and a commitment to sustainable energy solutions demonstrate a positive trajectory for the future of Indian Railways.

The Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament, provides a comprehensive update on the performance of Indian Railways. While the pace of rail network expansion showed a slight slowdown, there was a notable increase in the production of rolling stock such as wagons and locomotives. Here’s a breakdown of the key developments:

Decline in Rail Network Expansion, Rise in Rolling Stock Production

The expansion of India’s rail network, which had seen a robust increase in FY24, slowed down in FY25. Between April and November of FY24, 2,282 km of rail network was commissioned, but this figure dropped to 2,031 km in the same period of FY25, representing a decrease of approximately 10%.

However, on a positive note, Indian Railways ramped up production in other areas. The production of wagons increased from 22,042 in FY24 to 26,148 in FY25, while locomotives saw a rise from 968 to 1,042. This reflects a shift toward improving rolling stock capacity, essential for enhancing freight and passenger operations.

Key Updates on Vande Bharat Trains and Rail Infrastructure

The survey also highlighted the progress of the Vande Bharat trains, which have become a key focus for the modernization of Indian Railways. In FY24, 41 Vande Bharat trains were introduced, while in FY25, 17 new trains were rolled out by October, aimed at connecting various destinations across India.

The production of Vande Bharat coaches showed a decline from 456 coaches in FY24 to 228 in FY25 (up to October). Despite this, the push for high-speed rail remains strong, with continued efforts to expand modern train services.

The Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals initiative has gained momentum, with 91 terminals commissioned by October 2024. Indian Railways also made significant strides in green energy, commissioning 375 MW of solar power and 103 MW of wind power to enhance sustainability in operations.

Major Railway Projects: Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail and Dedicated Freight Corridors

Progress continues on major railway infrastructure projects:

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: The project, sanctioned in December 2015, is supported by Japan and has seen 47.17% physical progress as of October 2024. With a revised cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, this project is crucial for the future of high-speed rail travel in India.

Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC): The DFC network, which will allow freight trains to operate without passenger train interference, is nearing completion. As of November 2024, 2,741 km (96.4%) of the planned 2,843 km DFC network has been commissioned.

Passenger Amenities and Station Upgrades

Indian Railways continues to prioritize passenger comfort and infrastructure upgrades. Some of the key developments include:

1,337 stations identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with 1,197 stations already undergoing redevelopment.

50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have been opened at railway stations to provide affordable medicines and healthcare services. Additionally, 18 new PMBJKs were inaugurated in November 2024.

Wi-Fi availability at 6,112 stations to improve digital connectivity for passengers.

Safety Priority

Indian Railways is focused on enhancing signalling systems with major upgrades:

Electrical/Electronic Interlocking (EI) systems are being installed, with 227 stations upgraded in FY25, bringing the total coverage to 3,576 stations.

The indigenous Kavach Automated Train Protection system has seen an investment of Rs 1,547 crore as of November 2024. This system aims to improve safety by preventing collisions and ensuring smooth train operations.

Sustainability and Infrastructure Expansion

Indian Railways has also been actively working towards increasing its sustainability efforts. The Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) system is being installed to enhance capacity on high-density routes, with a focus on maintaining safe and efficient operations.

While the Indian Railways has seen impressive gains in wagon and locomotive production, the expansion of the rail network has faced some challenges. However, the ongoing development of high-speed rail projects, improved passenger amenities, and a commitment to sustainable energy solutions demonstrate a positive trajectory for the future of Indian Railways.

As Indian Railways continues to modernize its infrastructure, it remains crucial for enhancing both freight and passenger services, contributing to India’s economic growth and sustainability goals.

