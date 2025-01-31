Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Economic Survey 2025: Jal Jeevan Mission Covers 79% Of Rural Households; Over 3.64 Lakh Villages Achieve ODF Plus Status

The Economic Survey 2025 highlights impressive strides made in rural drinking water and sanitation under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission–Grameen (SBM-G).

Economic Survey 2025: Jal Jeevan Mission Covers 79% Of Rural Households; Over 3.64 Lakh Villages Achieve ODF Plus Status


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Parliament. Economic Survey 2025 highlights significant progress in rural infrastructure, particularly in drinking water and sanitation, under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission–Grameen (SBM-G). Launched in August 2019, the JJM has expanded tap water access from 17% of rural households to 79.1% as of November 26, 2024, benefiting over 12.06 crore families.

According to the report, eight states—Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana, and Mizoram—along with three union territories—Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, and Puducherry—have achieved 100% coverage. The country now has 2,160 water quality laboratories, 1,570 of which are accredited, ensuring the safety of drinking water.

Ensuring Water Quality

The survey also underscores the mission’s impact on water security in regions affected by arsenic and fluoride contamination. Since JJM’s inception, 69.23 lakh rural households in water-quality-affected areas have received safe piped water. Additionally, 23 lakh households in arsenic-affected regions and 11.43 lakh households in fluoride-affected areas now have access to safe drinking water. To further address contamination issues, 618 Community Water Purification Plants (CWPPs) have been installed, with 573 specifically in high-risk zones.

Meanwhile, the second phase of SBM-G (2020-25) has focused on upgrading villages from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus status. The model category of ODF Plus villages includes sustainable waste management, visual cleanliness, and awareness campaigns. Between April and November 2024, 1.92 lakh additional villages were declared ODF Plus under the model category, bringing the total to 3.64 lakh.

The government’s push for rural water and sanitation infrastructure has not only improved public health outcomes but also strengthened long-term water security for millions of people. The Economic Survey 2025 underscores the importance of sustained efforts to achieve universal coverage and hygiene in rural India.

ALSO READ: Infrastructure Capex Gains Momentum Post-Elections, Says Economic Survey 2025

Filed under

Budget 2025 Economic Survey 2025

