Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

GST Council Meeting: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Media At 5 PM Today

The 55th GST Council meeting has postponed key decisions, including GST rate cuts on life and health insurance premiums. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary confirms delay in discussing the rationalization of 148 items. FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address the media at 5 PM today.

GST Council Meeting: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Media At 5 PM Today

The 55th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has concluded with several crucial decisions being postponed for further discussions. Key issues, including proposed GST rate cuts and adjustments to the tax structure on life and health insurance premiums, were deferred to the next session.

Key Issues Postponed for Further Deliberation

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is also heading the Group of Ministers (GoM) tasked with rate rationalization, confirmed that the GoM’s report on the rationalization of GST rates for 148 items was not discussed during today’s meeting. As a result, the decision on revising the rates of these items has been pushed to a later date.

Delayed Discussions on Life and Health Insurance

A significant point of discussion at the meeting was the proposed reduction of GST on life and health insurance premiums. However, the Council decided to postpone these deliberations, acknowledging the need for further technical discussions. Chaudhary mentioned that the GoM would reconvene in January to resolve outstanding issues related to the taxation of group, individual, and senior citizens’ policies.

Despite these delays, the GST Council’s ongoing efforts to rationalize tax rates and fine-tune policy decisions remain crucial. FM Sitharaman is expected to address the media later today to provide further clarity on the discussions and the timeline for resolving the pending issues.

As stakeholders eagerly await the next steps, all eyes will be on the upcoming meetings of the GoM, which are expected to bring more detailed discussions and decisions on the future of GST rates, particularly in sectors like insurance.

Filed under

GST Council meet

Advertisement

Also Read

Death Toll Rises To 15 In Mumbai Boat Mshap

Death Toll Rises To 15 In Mumbai Boat Mshap

Mumbai Boat Crash: 7-Year-Old Zohan Pathan’s Body Found, Death Toll Rises To 15

Mumbai Boat Crash: 7-Year-Old Zohan Pathan’s Body Found, Death Toll Rises To 15

First All Woman Mining Team Began Work At Tata’s Noamundi Iron Mine

First All Woman Mining Team Began Work At Tata’s Noamundi Iron Mine

GST Explained: What GST Means For The Economy, Corporates, And The Common Man

GST Explained: What GST Means For The Economy, Corporates, And The Common Man

“Grant 0.5% Interim Reservation To Transgenders”: Karnataka HC To NLSIU

“Grant 0.5% Interim Reservation To Transgenders”: Karnataka HC To NLSIU

Entertainment

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto Icon Over Not Like Us Inflated Streams Accusations

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox