GST Council Meeting: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Media At 5 PM Today

The 55th GST Council meeting has postponed key decisions, including GST rate cuts on life and health insurance premiums. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary confirms delay in discussing the rationalization of 148 items. FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address the media at 5 PM today.

The 55th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has concluded with several crucial decisions being postponed for further discussions. Key issues, including proposed GST rate cuts and adjustments to the tax structure on life and health insurance premiums, were deferred to the next session.

Key Issues Postponed for Further Deliberation

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is also heading the Group of Ministers (GoM) tasked with rate rationalization, confirmed that the GoM’s report on the rationalization of GST rates for 148 items was not discussed during today’s meeting. As a result, the decision on revising the rates of these items has been pushed to a later date.

Delayed Discussions on Life and Health Insurance

A significant point of discussion at the meeting was the proposed reduction of GST on life and health insurance premiums. However, the Council decided to postpone these deliberations, acknowledging the need for further technical discussions. Chaudhary mentioned that the GoM would reconvene in January to resolve outstanding issues related to the taxation of group, individual, and senior citizens’ policies.

Despite these delays, the GST Council’s ongoing efforts to rationalize tax rates and fine-tune policy decisions remain crucial. FM Sitharaman is expected to address the media later today to provide further clarity on the discussions and the timeline for resolving the pending issues.

As stakeholders eagerly await the next steps, all eyes will be on the upcoming meetings of the GoM, which are expected to bring more detailed discussions and decisions on the future of GST rates, particularly in sectors like insurance.