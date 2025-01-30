Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How To Download The Economic Survey 2025

Once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament, the full report will be made available for download. You can access it on the official India Budget website at:https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/index.php

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
How To Download The Economic Survey 2025

Download Economic Survey 2025


Once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament, the full report will be made available for download. You can access it on the official India Budget website at:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/index.php

The website will not only feature the latest Economic Survey but will also offer downloadable versions of previous year reports, allowing you to explore a historical perspective of India’s economic performance over the years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Steps to Download the Economic Survey:

  1. Visit the official website: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/index.php
  2. Look for the Economic Survey 2024-25 link on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link to access the full document, including its highlights and statistical appendix.
  4. Select your preferred format (PDF or other) to download the document.

Why Download the Economic Survey?

  • Detailed Economic Insights: The Survey offers valuable information about India’s economic trends, key sectors, government policies, and fiscal health.
  • Access to Historical Data: Previous years’ Economic Surveys are also available, providing a comprehensive view of India’s evolving economic landscape.

By visiting the India Budget website, users can quickly access not just the latest Economic Survey but also all the necessary information that plays a crucial role in understanding India’s fiscal and economic strategies.

ALSO READ: What To Expect From CEA Nageswaran’s Third Economic Survey

Filed under

Economic Survey 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is The Significance Of The Economic Survey ?

What Is The Significance Of The Economic Survey ?

The Modi Era: HM Amit Shah Launches Book ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’

The Modi Era: HM Amit Shah Launches Book ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’

What Is The Economic Survey And Why Is It Released A Day Before The Budget?

What Is The Economic Survey And Why Is It Released A Day Before The Budget?

UPS Stock Plunges 7% After Shocking 50% Cut In Amazon Business: What’s Next For The Shipping Giant?

UPS Stock Plunges 7% After Shocking 50% Cut In Amazon Business: What’s Next For The...

Reagan National Airport Plane Crash: From Mid-Air Collison To No Expected Survivors- Full Timeline Explained

Reagan National Airport Plane Crash: From Mid-Air Collison To No Expected Survivors- Full Timeline Explained

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox