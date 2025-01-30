How To Download The Economic Survey 2025

Once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament, the full report will be made available for download. You can access it on the official India Budget website at:https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/index.php

The website will not only feature the latest Economic Survey but will also offer downloadable versions of previous year reports, allowing you to explore a historical perspective of India’s economic performance over the years.

Steps to Download the Economic Survey:

Visit the official website: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/index.php Look for the Economic Survey 2024-25 link on the homepage. Click on the link to access the full document, including its highlights and statistical appendix. Select your preferred format (PDF or other) to download the document.

Why Download the Economic Survey?

Detailed Economic Insights : The Survey offers valuable information about India’s economic trends, key sectors, government policies, and fiscal health.

: The Survey offers valuable information about India’s economic trends, key sectors, government policies, and fiscal health. Access to Historical Data: Previous years’ Economic Surveys are also available, providing a comprehensive view of India’s evolving economic landscape.

By visiting the India Budget website, users can quickly access not just the latest Economic Survey but also all the necessary information that plays a crucial role in understanding India’s fiscal and economic strategies.

