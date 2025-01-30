What To Expect From CEA Nageswaran’s Third Economic Survey

Nageswaran will on January 31 present his third Economic Survey, a review of the country’s economic performance over the past fiscal.

India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran is set to present the much-awaited Economic Survey 2024-25 on January 31, 2024. As the country’s official economic report, the Survey will provide an in-depth review of India’s economic performance over the past fiscal year. In his column for Mint, Nageswaran shed light on the Survey’s key themes, offering a sneak peek into the critical areas of focus for this year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Highlights of the 2024 Economic Survey

The upcoming Economic Survey will delve into India’s changing import dependency, especially as the country transitions towards renewable energy sources. While India’s reliance on crude oil is diminishing, the nation is now increasingly dependent on single sources for critical materials and minerals required for renewable energy generation and electric mobility.

Private Sector’s Role in Social Stability

Another important focus of the Economic Survey will be the role of the private sector in maintaining social stability and ensuring long-term profitability. Nageswaran will emphasize the need for a balanced approach between capital deployment and labor employment, which he views as crucial for achieving sustainable economic growth in the long term.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nageswaran’s Expertise and Vision

Since his appointment as CEA in January 2022, Nageswaran has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic policies. His extensive experience in both global finance and policy has made him an influential figure in the country’s economic landscape. Before taking over as CEA, Nageswaran had already established himself as a respected thought leader in global economic discussions, particularly during India’s G20 presidency in 2023. His contributions on topics like climate finance and the methodologies used by rating agencies for emerging economies have been widely noted.

Strengthening India’s Economic Resilience

As CEA, Nageswaran has focused on strengthening India’s economic resilience by advocating for necessary structural reforms and addressing persistent challenges such as income inequality, employment generation, and access to credit for MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises). Under his leadership, the Economic Survey has consistently laid the groundwork for India’s annual Union Budget, playing a key role in shaping the nation’s fiscal policies.

Highlights from Previous Economic Surveys

Nageswaran’s previous surveys have touched upon a variety of critical themes, such as:

Economic Survey 2023-24 : Advocated for a capex-led growth strategy, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure investments and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in driving economic recovery.

: Advocated for a capex-led growth strategy, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure investments and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in driving economic recovery. Economic Survey 2022-23 : Recognized India’s resilience in the face of global economic uncertainties, positioning India as a “bright star” amidst a global slowdown. It also highlighted the divergence in recovery between large and small businesses and praised Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a global model.

: Recognized India’s resilience in the face of global economic uncertainties, positioning India as a “bright star” amidst a global slowdown. It also highlighted the divergence in recovery between large and small businesses and praised Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a global model. Economic Survey 2021-22: Called for agile policymaking, shifting from a traditional “waterfall approach” to more flexible, data-driven decision-making processes.

Nageswaran’s Impact on India’s Economic Future

V. Anantha Nageswaran’s comprehensive approach to economic policy, coupled with his expertise in financial markets, continues to shape India’s future. His leadership in preparing the Economic Survey not only outlines the nation’s current economic status but also sets the stage for future reforms and growth. With a focus on sustainable growth, energy transitions, and social stability, Nageswaran’s third Economic Survey promises to offer vital insights into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for India’s economy.

Stay tuned as we await the presentation of this crucial document, which will undoubtedly influence India’s Union Budget and its economic trajectory for years to come.

ALSO READ: ‘Actual Businessmen Must Run The Finance Ministry’: Ashneer Grover Ahead Of The Union Budget 2025, WATCH