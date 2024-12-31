Home
Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Remain Unchanged For Jan-Mar Quarter

The government has decided to keep the interest rates on various small savings schemes, including PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, and post office deposits, unchanged for the January-March 2025 quarter. The rates for these popular schemes remain stable, with PPF and Post Office Savings Deposit at 7.1% and 4%, respectively, providing steady returns for investors.

Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Remain Unchanged For Jan-Mar Quarter

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The government on Tuesday left the interest rates unchanged on various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the fourth straight quarter beginning January 1, 2024.

“The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from January 1, 2025, and ending on March 31, 2025, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024) of FY 2024-25,” said a finance ministry notification.

The government has decided to maintain the interest rates on key small savings schemes for the January-March 2025 quarter. Notable schemes such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Public Provident Fund (PPF), and Post Office Savings Deposit will continue to offer attractive returns, ensuring stability for investors.

Why These Rates Matter for Investors

By keeping the rates unchanged, the government ensures consistency and stability in the investment landscape. These small savings schemes remain an attractive option for those looking to save for retirement, children’s education, or simply grow their wealth over time. With guaranteed returns backed by the government, they offer peace of mind and security for risk-averse investors.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the January-March 2025 period.

Like the current quarter, the Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors.

The interest rates have been left unchanged for the last four quarters now. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

The government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, every quarter.

(INPUT FROM AGENCIES)

