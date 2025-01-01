Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Mumbai’s Residential Real Estate Market Sees 11% Growth In 2024, Sales Total Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore

Larger homes gained popularity in 2024, with the share of sales for apartments between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft increasing from 8% to 12% compared to 2023

Mumbai’s Residential Real Estate Market Sees 11% Growth In 2024, Sales Total Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore

The Mumbai real estate market experienced a remarkable 11% growth in 2024, with residential sales reaching a total value of Rs 1.6 lakh crore. According to data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), a total of 1,41,302 homes were sold in the city, generating Rs 12,161 crore in stamp duty revenue for the Maharashtra government.

Consistent Growth Despite Fluctuations

While September saw a dip in sales to 9,111 homes, generating Rs 876 crore in revenue, every other month in 2024 surpassed the 10,000-home mark. December alone recorded the sale of 12,193 homes, contributing Rs 1,116 crore in stamp duty. March saw the highest sales of the year, with 14,149 homes sold, yielding Rs 1,122 crore in stamp duty.

Surge in Property Prices and Demand for Larger Homes

In addition to the rise in home sales, property prices also experienced significant growth. The average property price per square foot in 2024 surged to Rs 14,200, up nearly 49% from Rs 9,500 per square foot in 2019.

Larger homes gained popularity in 2024, with the share of sales for apartments between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft increasing from 8% to 12% compared to 2023. Homes larger than 2,000 sq ft maintained a steady 2% share. On the other hand, compact homes under 500 sq ft saw a sharp decline in demand, with their share dropping from 51% to 35%.

Suburban areas dominated the Mumbai housing market, contributing to 86% of total sales. In contrast, Mumbai city sales remained stagnant at just 7%, primarily due to high property prices in prime localities, which have made them unaffordable for most buyers.

The surge in home sales can be attributed to the post-pandemic rise in homeownership aspirations, with many people opting for larger homes and suburban properties. Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO of Square Yards, explained, “The Indian residential real estate market has entered a promising upcycle post-pandemic, driven by pent-up demand and a stronger sentiment for homeownership. Over the past two to three years, the sector has experienced exceptional growth, which has naturally moderated in 2024.”

 

Mumbai real estate

Outlook for 2025: Continued Growth in Demand and Supply

With rising property values and a sustained demand for larger homes, Mumbai’s real estate sector is expected to continue on an upward trajectory. “In 2025, we foresee residential demand and supply growing in close ranges, setting the stage for steady, sustainable progress,” Shori added.

Filed under

Mumbai real estate

Advertisement

Also Read

The Rise Of Social Media-Driven Travel: A New Era Of Exploration

The Rise Of Social Media-Driven Travel: A New Era Of Exploration

Shubman Gill To Lose Gujarat Titans Captaincy? Franchise’s Six-Word Tweet Sparks Furore Ahead Of IPL 2025

Shubman Gill To Lose Gujarat Titans Captaincy? Franchise’s Six-Word Tweet Sparks Furore Ahead Of IPL...

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

US: Pentagon Appeals Court Upholds Plea Deals Of 9/11 Plotters

US: Pentagon Appeals Court Upholds Plea Deals Of 9/11 Plotters

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Entertainment

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party 8th Anniversary Post Leaves Fans Questioning Rashmika’s Absence

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party 8th Anniversary Post Leaves Fans Questioning Rashmika’s Absence

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox