Transforming Healthcare Through Ayushman Bharat : Economic Survey 2025

The Ayushman Bharat health-insurance scheme has emerged as a game-changer in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses across India. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, which was presented in Parliament on Friday, Ayushman Bharat has contributed to a remarkable reduction in out-of-pocket spending, with savings surpassing Rs 1.25 lakh crore. This has been made possible by a boost in social security and increased investment in primary health care.

The Impact of Ayushman Bharat on India’s Healthcare System

Ayushman Bharat, specifically its Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), has revolutionized access to healthcare for India’s most vulnerable populations. By offering health coverage to the bottom 40% of the country’s population, the scheme ensures that millions who were previously excluded from affordable healthcare now have access to essential services.

Key Benefits of Ayushman Bharat

Increased Health Coverage : AB-PMJAY targets India’s most economically disadvantaged, providing health insurance that covers hospitalization expenses, surgeries, and other essential treatments.

Significant Savings : The scheme has saved over Rs 1.25 lakh crore in out-of-pocket costs, easing the financial burden on families who would otherwise struggle to afford medical care.

Strengthening Primary Healthcare: By boosting social security and investing in primary healthcare, Ayushman Bharat not only addresses immediate medical needs but also works towards building a more robust healthcare infrastructure.

Ayushman Bharat is reshaping the landscape of India’s healthcare system by making essential medical services more accessible and affordable. As highlighted in the 2024-25 Economic Survey, this initiative has already made a substantial impact, especially for the most vulnerable, by reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and ensuring long-term improvements in the sector.

