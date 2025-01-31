Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
We Should Aim To Expand Private Investment To Achieve Goal Of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’: Economic Survey 2025

The Economic Survey 2024-25 emphasizes the need to boost private investment to upgrade India’s infrastructure and achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. It highlights the importance of building private sector confidence through improved project management, risk-sharing, and public-private partnerships.

We Should Aim To Expand Private Investment To Achieve Goal Of 'Viksit Bharat@2047': Economic Survey 2025

Viksit Bharat@2047


India’s economic future hinges on one critical factor: private investment. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, boosting private sector involvement is essential for upgrading the nation’s infrastructure and achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. With public funding alone unable to meet the expanding infrastructure needs, the survey highlights the importance of private capital in shaping India’s future.

Private Sector Confidence: The Key to Unlocking Investment

The survey emphasizes that increasing private investment requires building private sector confidence. This can be achieved through enhanced project management, better risk-sharing mechanisms, and fostering strong public-private partnerships (PPPs). These partnerships will play a pivotal role in transforming infrastructure across India, particularly in critical sectors such as transport, urbanization, and energy.

The report stresses that private sector participation must go beyond traditional areas and be integrated across various stages of infrastructure development—from project planning and financing to construction, maintenance, and monetization. This comprehensive involvement ensures that projects are not just completed but are sustainable and efficiently managed.

The Need for Public-Private Collaboration

For India to achieve its ambitious infrastructure goals, it is clear that government efforts must be complemented by a robust collaboration with the private sector. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the survey in Parliament, pointed out that government funding alone cannot meet the infrastructure demands of a rapidly growing economy like India’s. The survey urges the government to focus on creating a conducive environment for private investment by improving project conceptualization, contract management, and dispute resolution.

Critical Infrastructure Sectors for Private Investment

To realize ‘Viksit Bharat’, the survey identifies several key areas where private investment is crucial:

  • Integrated transport systems that connect urban and rural regions efficiently.
  • Disaster-resilient urbanization that ensures cities are prepared for future challenges.
  • Heritage conservation to preserve India’s rich cultural legacy.
  • Renewable energy projects to meet Net Zero targets and drive sustainable growth.

These sectors require urgent attention, and private investment will play a major role in accelerating development. With innovative financing models and the active participation of both the public and private sectors, India can lay the groundwork for a sustainable and inclusive future.

The Path Forward: Accelerating Infrastructure Investment

The Economic Survey 2024-25 makes it clear that accelerating infrastructure investment is essential for India to maintain a high growth rate over the next two decades. It highlights the need for more public-private partnerships (PPPs) and a stronger regulatory framework to ensure that these investments are not only profitable but also meet national development goals.

The next steps for India involve ensuring that the private sector’s role is strengthened, that risks are fairly shared, and that transparency is maintained throughout the development process. By doing so, India will be on track to meet its infrastructure needs and realize its vision of becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

ALSO READ: Riding The AI Wave: Lack Of Governance Framework Opens Door To Potential Misuse

(With inputs from agencies.)

Filed under

Economic Survey 2025

