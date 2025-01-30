Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Who Prepares The Economic Survey Of India?

The Economic Survey of India is an essential annual document presented by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It offers a comprehensive review of the country's economic performance over the past year, analyzing key developments, challenges, and growth prospects. This critical report sets the stage for the Union Budget, influencing national fiscal policies and providing insights into India’s economic health.

Download Economic Survey 2025


Who Prepares the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is meticulously prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and his team within the Ministry of Finance. Under the CEA’s leadership, the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) plays a pivotal role in compiling the report. The final draft undergoes review and approval by the Finance Secretary before it is presented to Parliament.

The Role of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA)

The CEA, who is the key architect behind the Economic Survey, guides the entire process and ensures that the report reflects the country’s economic status and future outlook. For the current year, CEA V Anantha Nageswaran is responsible for preparing and presenting the Economic Survey. His insights and analysis help shape the broader economic conversation in India, influencing policies that drive growth and stability.

Presentation of the Economic Survey

Once prepared, the Economic Survey is presented by the Chief Economic Advisor in both Houses of Parliament, typically a day before the Union Budget. This sets the tone for the financial year, offering lawmakers, economists, and businesses a detailed view of India’s economic performance and challenges.

Key Themes Covered in the Economic Survey

Each year, the Economic Survey highlights crucial areas such as:

  • GDP growth
  • Inflation and employment trends
  • Fiscal deficit and revenue collection
  • Policy recommendations for sustainable growth

The Survey also explores the country’s development priorities, offering strategic insights into sectors like agriculture, industry, and services.

Why is the Economic Survey Important?

The Economic Survey is more than just a review of the past year; it is a forward-looking document that outlines the government’s economic vision and priorities. It serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, analysts, and the general public to understand the economic trajectory of the nation. With CEA V Anantha Nageswaran at the helm, this year’s Survey is expected to provide critical insights into India’s evolving economic landscape.

Economic Survey 2025 FEBRUARY 1 2025

