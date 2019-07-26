Nagaland University Recruitment 2019: Nagaland University has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Project Assistant through the official website. All those who are interested to apply to the vacant posts are advised to submit their filled up applications online before the last date.
According to the notice, the last date to submit online applications has been scheduled for August 08, 2019. The Nagaland University Job Notification can be accessed through the official website of Nagaland University.
Nagaland University Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last Date for submission of online application: August 08, 2019
Nagaland University Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Designation – Project Assistant
Vacancies – 2
Nagaland University Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification
Candidates willing to apply to Project Assistant post must have an M. Sc. (Ag) in Post Harvest Technology (PHT)/ M.Sc. in Food Processing/ M.Sc. (AG) in Animal Husbandry degree.
How to download the Nagaland University Recruitment 2019 notification?
Visit the official website of the University as mentioned above
Click on the recruitment notification link available on the homepage
On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a pdf
Read the details in the pdf and proceed to apply
Download the notification for reference if necessary