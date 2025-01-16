Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 will be conducted in pen-and-paper (OMR-based) mode, in a single day and a single shift.

NEET (UG)-2025 To Be Conducted In Pen And Paper Mode: NTA Announces Exam Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 will be conducted in pen-and-paper (OMR-based) mode, in a single day and a single shift. This decision adheres to the guidelines set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and puts to rest earlier uncertainties regarding the exam format.

Previously, there had been discussions between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health about whether the NEET-UG for 2025 would be held in pen-and-paper mode or as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, the NTA has now clarified that the exam will proceed in the traditional format.

In addition to confirming the exam format, the NTA has announced that NEET UG will be used for admission to a range of undergraduate courses, including BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS programs, under the respective medical commissions and institutions. Aspirants for B.Sc. Nursing courses under the Military Nursing Service (MNS) will also be required to qualify for NEET UG 2025.

The registration dates for the NEET UG exam will be announced soon. The exam will include questions from the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology curriculum for Class 11 and 12, and will be offered in 13 languages. The syllabus for NEET UG 2025 has been revised and is available for reference on both the NMC and NTA websites.

The NEET UG exam will be conducted over a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes, featuring 200 questions. Candidates are required to attempt 180 questions, with a marking scheme of four marks for each correct answer and a deduction of one mark for each incorrect answer.

Also Read: Rs 3,984 Crore Approved By The Cabinet For Third Launch Pad At ISRO's Sriharikota

