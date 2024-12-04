Shiksharth: Transforming Lives Through Education Amid Conflict In Chhattisgarh

Today, World around us, is barred in wires of Conflicts which cuts the very ethos of humanism. Around one third of India is facing the challenges of internal conflict.

Today, World around us, is barred in wires of Conflicts which cuts the very ethos of humanism. Around one third of India is facing the challenges of internal conflict. Children inhabiting in conflict affected areas tend to be most vulnerable and highly prone to develop issues in their learning and educational opportunities. Armed conflict affects at least 20 million children in 18 out of the 28 states of India.

Amidst these chaotic and negatively charged atmosphere, Shiksharth – a not-for-profit educational organisation based in Sukma, a conflict affected district in remotest corner of Chhattisgarh. Shiksharth is delivering change in students of their programs. Since 2015, it has supported more than 6000 children to get back to schools and has served over fifty thousand children in partnership with local government.

Understanding the Reality: A Heartbreaking Discovery

Back in 2015, Ashish Shrivastava, the Founder of Shiksharth Trust, was in classroom in Sukma with his colleagues and they conducted a random exercise where asked children in class to draw whatever comes to their minds on the piece of paper. The results were surprising as 47 out of 53 children had sketched a combat scene infused with scenes of firing, bloodshed, and death.

The focus of Shiksharth’s learning solutions is based on 4 critical products: firstly, Personalisation of Education and Learning opportunities which are likely suit children learning pace and style; secondly, Ecology Curriculum which works on principles of utilising the knowledge and skills of local community with respect to ecology and how community interact with local biodiversity to empower children; thirdly, parent engagement tool on how parents of these children can help in supporting their kids learning journey and lastly, building and providing children with Safe Spaces which they can explore their ideas, be creative and reach their full potential and are dealt with compassion, empathy and respect.

The approach from contextual learning towards engagement-based learning through the participation of students, their parents, community to support the education dream for these kids have started finding their grounds and identities to cater to major development solutions to the community. Beyond the tangible outcomes, the programs run by Shiksharth has given children to express themselves more openly and more creatively. Their work on ground is the testimony on how an NGO supported by community can instil a certain level of confidence in their children.

Read More : CBSE Plans Two Level Exams For Science, Social Science In Classes 9 And 10