CBSE Plans Two Level Exams For Science, Social Science In Classes 9 And 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to expand its two-level examination system to include subjects like Science and Social Science for Classes 9 and 10. This initiative, which aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to provide students with the flexibility to choose exam levels based on their aptitude and learning needs.

Introducing Two Levels for Science and Social Science

Following the success of the two-level system for Class 10 Mathematics (Standard and Basic), CBSE plans to introduce a similar structure for Science and Social Science starting in the 2026-27 academic session. Students will be able to select between Standard and Advanced levels in these subjects, providing a tailored approach to learning.

This shift towards a two-level system is designed to help students make choices based on their strengths, reducing the pressure of standardized assessments. The new structure is also in line with NEP 2020, which advocates for flexible, student-centered education. The policy aims to reduce student stress, discourage excessive coaching, and allow students to progress at a pace that suits their ability.

While the overall framework for this dual-level system is still being developed, it remains unclear whether students opting for the Advanced level will follow separate study materials or if the changes will mainly affect the examination pattern.

A crucial player in this process is the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which will be responsible for updating textbooks to accommodate the new system. The NCERT has already rolled out updated textbooks for Classes 1, 2, 3, and 6, in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). Textbooks for other classes are expected to be available by early 2025.

Though CBSE has already conducted multiple rounds of consultations regarding this expansion, the proposal is still awaiting final approval from the Board’s governing body. Ensuring that textbooks and curricula are updated to support the new system will be a key challenge for the NCERT.

A Step Towards a More Inclusive Learning Environment

The expansion of the two-level examination system for Science and Social Science underscores CBSE’s commitment to realizing the vision of NEP 2020. This move will create a more adaptive, inclusive, and flexible learning environment, offering students greater choice and support in their educational journey.

