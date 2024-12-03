Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

CBSE Plans Two Level Exams For Science, Social Science In Classes 9 And 10

CBSE is set to introduce a two-level examination system for Science and Social Science in Classes 9 and 10, following the success of the model used for Class 10 Mathematics. This initiative, aligned with NEP 2020, will allow students to choose levels based on their aptitude.

CBSE Plans Two Level Exams For Science, Social Science In Classes 9 And 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to expand its two-level examination system to include subjects like Science and Social Science for Classes 9 and 10. This initiative, which aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to provide students with the flexibility to choose exam levels based on their aptitude and learning needs.

Introducing Two Levels for Science and Social Science

Following the success of the two-level system for Class 10 Mathematics (Standard and Basic), CBSE plans to introduce a similar structure for Science and Social Science starting in the 2026-27 academic session. Students will be able to select between Standard and Advanced levels in these subjects, providing a tailored approach to learning.

This shift towards a two-level system is designed to help students make choices based on their strengths, reducing the pressure of standardized assessments. The new structure is also in line with NEP 2020, which advocates for flexible, student-centered education. The policy aims to reduce student stress, discourage excessive coaching, and allow students to progress at a pace that suits their ability.

While the overall framework for this dual-level system is still being developed, it remains unclear whether students opting for the Advanced level will follow separate study materials or if the changes will mainly affect the examination pattern.

A crucial player in this process is the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which will be responsible for updating textbooks to accommodate the new system. The NCERT has already rolled out updated textbooks for Classes 1, 2, 3, and 6, in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). Textbooks for other classes are expected to be available by early 2025.

Though CBSE has already conducted multiple rounds of consultations regarding this expansion, the proposal is still awaiting final approval from the Board’s governing body. Ensuring that textbooks and curricula are updated to support the new system will be a key challenge for the NCERT.

A Step Towards a More Inclusive Learning Environment

The expansion of the two-level examination system for Science and Social Science underscores CBSE’s commitment to realizing the vision of NEP 2020. This move will create a more adaptive, inclusive, and flexible learning environment, offering students greater choice and support in their educational journey.

MUST READ: Across campuses, startups and ecomm cos have a big appetite for engineering talent

Filed under

CBSE TWO LEVELS EXAM class 10 CLASS 9 NCERT NEP 2020

Advertisement

Also Read

Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef...

Central Government Gives Details Of Measures To Combat Food Adulteration In Response To Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma’s Question

Central Government Gives Details Of Measures To Combat Food Adulteration In Response To Rajya Sabha...

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM suspense

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Announces Emergency Martial Law Amid Political Tensions

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Announces Emergency Martial Law Amid Political Tensions

Entertainment

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is How The Actress Introduced Him

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets Inside!

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox