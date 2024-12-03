Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Across Campuses, Startups And Ecomm Cos Have A Big Appetite For Engineering Talent

NoBroker, a PropTech unicorn, is actively recruiting graduates from IITs Guwahati, Kharagpur, and Madras to bolster its engineering teams. The company aims to strengthen its product offerings and drive innovation in data science and AI-powered solutions.

Across Campuses, Startups And Ecomm Cos Have A Big Appetite For Engineering Talent

Notable companies like Zomato, Flipkart, Ola, Meesho, Gameskraft, HiLabs, Roombr, Myntra, PhonePe, Quicksell, Indus Insights, Groww, WinZo, Cars24, Battery Smart, and NoBroker are actively recruiting students from prestigious institutions like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani (BITS Pilani), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Soaring Salary Packages and Growing Recruitment Numbers

This year, the hiring spree is not only marked by a sharp increase in the number of companies visiting campuses but also by a rise in the number of job offers. Startups and e-commerce giants are hiring in larger numbers, with salaries ranging from Rs 8-12 lakh and going up to Rs 1 crore for top-tier talent.

At IITs, where placements began recently, some of the highest offers include:

  • Quicksell and Indus Insights offering Rs 16-18 lakh-plus
  • Cars24 around Rs 26 lakh
  • Myntra offering Rs 30 lakh-plus
  • PhonePe providing around Rs 34 lakh
  • Meesho offering salaries between Rs 35-50 lakh

These packages often include joining bonuses, relocation allowances, stock options, and variable pay, reflecting the growing importance of securing top engineering talent.

Startups Scaling Up Their Hiring

The demand for engineering talent has led startups to expand their hiring efforts significantly. Roombr and Gameskraft are now targeting new campuses, while Battery Smart is doubling its hiring numbers compared to last year. Meesho is tripling its intake, with Ashish Kumar Singh, the company’s chief HR officer, stating that they are investing in early-career talent to ensure sustained growth.

Battery Smart is expanding rapidly as part of its mission to meet the demand for sustainable mobility solutions. Siddharth Sikka, cofounder of Battery Smart, said the company is hiring across various functions, including technology, product, marketing, and data analytics.

Expanding Campus Reach

Several companies are expanding their reach to hire from a broader range of campuses. Zomato is looking to onboard around 400 new hires this year, while Gameskraft is visiting five new campuses. Roombr, a classtech startup, is focusing its recruitment on IITs and aiming to grow its engineering team by 50%.

Meanwhile, Indus Insights, a data science and analytics firm, is recruiting from top IITs like Delhi, Madras, Kanpur, Kharagpur, and Guwahati and is targeting more than 100 hires. Similarly, UpGrad continues to prioritize lateral and experienced hires but will also visit engineering campuses for select tech and non-tech roles.

NoBroker’s Push for Engineering and AI Talent

NoBroker, a PropTech unicorn, is actively recruiting graduates from IITs Guwahati, Kharagpur, and Madras to bolster its engineering teams. The company aims to strengthen its product offerings and drive innovation in data science and AI-powered solutions.

