With Highest Rs 2.4 Crore Offer, Record-Breaking Placement Day At IIT Kharagpur

With participation from top companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft, this record-breaking start highlights the institute’s strong industry connections and growing reputation as a talent hub.

IIT Kharagpur has set a new benchmark for campus placements in 2024-25, receiving an impressive 750 offers, including pre-placement offers, by the end of Day 1 of Phase-I. The record-breaking day saw students securing high-value offers, with nine students landing international placements and 11 receiving compensation packages exceeding Rs 1 crore. The highest offer so far stands at a staggering Rs 2.14 crore.

Key Highlights from IIT Kharagpur’s Placement Day

750 Offers Received: By the end of Day 1, 750 offers were made, marking an extraordinary start to the placement process.

International Placements: Nine students received international offers from leading global companies.

High Salary Packages: 11 students secured compensation packages of over Rs 1 crore, with the highest offer crossing Rs 2 crore.

Top Companies Participating: Renowned companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Capital One, and many more took part in the recruitment process.

Companies from diverse sectors including software, analytics, consulting, finance, banking, and engineering showed strong participation. Notably, companies like Apple, Capital One, DE Shaw, Microsoft, and Google, among others, extended top-tier offers to IIT Kharagpur students.

IIT Kharagpur: A Hub for Top Talent

The rapid progress in the 2024-25 placement drive highlights IIT Kharagpur’s position as one of the premier engineering institutions in India. The Career Development Centre (CDC) has worked tirelessly to ensure the placement process continues to attract leading global firms.

Many companies that visited the campus for internships earlier in the year have now registered for the placement process, further strengthening the institute’s ties with industry leaders.This year, IIT Kharagpur introduced a hybrid interview format, allowing for broader participation, with many companies attending in person. The hybrid approach ensured that more companies could connect with potential candidates while providing students with a flexible yet professional recruitment experience.

In addition to the ongoing placement process, IIT Kharagpur also hosted the Academia-Industry Conclave (AIC) 2024. Conceived by Prof. Rajib Maity, the conclave fostered collaboration between IIT Kharagpur’s academic units and leading industry recruiters. This initiative aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, identify emerging trends, and enhance the institute’s reputation as a top provider of engineering and technology talent.Prof. Rajib Maity, Chairperson of the CDC, attributed the success of this year’s placement drive to the targeted outreach and strategic collaborations with a diverse range of companies. These partnerships have helped IIT Kharagpur adapt to the evolving job market while ensuring students receive exceptional career opportunities.

“The Academia-Industry Conclave is a great example of how we bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring our students are well-prepared for the challenges of the future job market,” Prof. Maity said.

A Bright Future for IIT Kharagpur Graduates

With over 750 offers already secured and the placement process still ongoing, IIT Kharagpur’s 2024-25 placement season promises to be one of the most successful yet. The active participation of global giants and the high compensation packages being offered underscore the institute’s position as a top talent pool for some of the world’s most renowned companies.