AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps

AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 counselling phase 3 registration today. Candidates who have participated in the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase of seat allotment will be able to check their seat allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, using their application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

APSCHE will release EAPCET 2025 counselling phase 3 registration. (Representative Image: Official Website)
APSCHE will release EAPCET 2025 counselling phase 3 registration. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 18, 2025 11:00:38 IST

AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 counselling phase 3 registration today. Candidates who have participated in the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase of seat allotment will be able to check their seat allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, using their application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. 

AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment 2025:

Candidates who have been allotted seats must self-report to the designated colleges for AP EAMCET counselling 2025 on or before 22 September 2025. Engineering classes in the participating colleges will start from 19 September 2025. The seats for BE, BTech, and BPharm courses are given based on EAPCET marks, with colleges and courses chosen by the students. 

How to Check AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment Result

The AP EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Students can download the allotment result by following the steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the final phase allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and password

Step 4: The final phase allotment will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Here is the list of documents required for candidates during the admission into the allotted colleges. 

AP EAMCET rank card 2025

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2025

AP EAMCET allotment letter 2025

Class 10, 12 marksheets and certificates

Birth Certificate

Transfer certificate

Study certificate from VI to intermediate

EWS certificate 

Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination

Andhra Pradesh residence certificate 

Integrated community certificate

Income certificate

Local status certificate

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps

