Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: NDA Passes The Halfway Point, Setting Up Chandrababu Naidu's Comeback As CM

The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a dramatic shift as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by veteran leader Chandrababu Naidu, surged ahead in both the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections and the Lok Sabha Elections. This remarkable turnaround has positioned Mr. Naidu as the driving force behind the party’s resurgence in the state.

In the 2019 state elections, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, secured a resounding victory, winning 151 out of 175 seats. However, fast forward to 2024, and Mr. Naidu has staged an impressive comeback. His arrest in November 2023 on corruption charges inadvertently worked in his favor, as allegations against YSRCP MLAs fueled discontent among voters.

In a strategic move, Mr. Naidu distanced himself from the Congress and rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just days before the announcement of the national elections in March 2024. This decision proved crucial in positioning him as a key player in the upcoming polls.

As per initial trends by ECI, TDP crossed the majority mark; leading on 127 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. YSRCP leading on 21 seats, Jana Sena Party leading on 20 seats, BJP leading on 7 seats. The majority mark in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is 88. pic.twitter.com/8z7BXjLs6z — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

As the TDP leads in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu’s promise of good governance, development, and stability seems to have resonated with voters. The party’s alliance with Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan and the BJP further strengthens his position. The NDA, bolstered by the TDP’s potential sweep in Andhra Pradesh, is on the verge of crossing the majority mark nationally.

Early trends indicate that the TDP-led NDA is leading in 135 out of the 175 assembly seats, with Mr. Naidu’s alliance poised for a massive win. The seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners allocates 144 assembly seats to the TDP, 21 seats to the Jana Sena Party, and 10 seats to the BJP.

As the NDA inches closer to victory, celebrations have already begun at the TDP’s office in Vijayawada, with supporters waving party flags in jubilation. TDP leader Varla Ramaiah expressed confidence in the alliance’s landslide victory, highlighting the public’s rejection of the incumbent YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

With the tables turning for the YSRCP, which had secured a landslide win in the 2019 Assembly Elections, the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a significant transformation. As Mr. Naidu’s resurgence reshapes the state’s political dynamics, the results of the 2024 elections signal a new chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s political trajectory.

