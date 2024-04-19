BJP Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident During Election Campaign in Kodagu; Party Leaders and Workers Protest Outside Police Station

During the election campaigning in Kodagu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker lost his life after being struck by a car in Valnoor village of Kushalanagar taluk. The incident occurred when the victim, identified as a BJP worker, was reportedly campaigning for the upcoming elections in the region.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our fellow worker under such circumstances. The responsible authorities must ensure swift action against those involved in this heinous act,” expressed a BJP leader present at the protest.

According to local authorities, the BJP worker was hit and run over by a vehicle resulting in serious enjuries. The worker reportedly succumbed to his injuries soon after. The shocking incident prompted an immediate response from party members, who gathered outside the Kodagu Police Station to voice their outrage and demand justice.

The Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed that an FIR was registered against three individuals believed to be connected with the incident under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. One suspect has also been arrested in regards to the case, with efforts currently ongoing to locate and arrest the other individuals involved.

“We seek justice for our fallen colleague and call for enhanced security measures to protect all individuals engaged in election-related activities,” emphasized a BJP worker participating in the protest.”

#WATCH | Karnataka: A BJP worker died after being hit and run over by a car during election campaigning in Kodagu. Party leaders & workers sloganeer and protest outside Kodagu Police Station. Kodagu SP says that an FIR u/s 302 of the IPC (murder) has been registered against… pic.twitter.com/QY7mWQ76gp — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

The deceased BJP worker’s untimely demise has not only shaken the local political landscape but also sparked concerns regarding the safety and security of campaigners during the electoral process. Party members continue to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and have urged for strict action against the people responsible for the death of the worker.

“This is a serious matter, and our investigation is focused on bringing all those responsible to justice. We have taken prompt action by registering a case under Section 302 of the IPC and making an arrest,” the Kodagu SP had responded.

The Kodagu Police have assured that their investigation is underway and have pledged to update the concerned parties and the public as developments unfold. Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of the BJP worker and awaits further updates on the ongoing investigation into this tragic incident.

