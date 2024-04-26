CEC Rajiv Kumar Urges High Voter Turnout, Emphasizes Democracy's Importance

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has assured the public of comprehensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. Encouraging maximum voter participation, Kumar emphasized the significance of citizens’ engagement in the democratic process.

Kumar highlighted the provision of various amenities at polling booths and assured adequate security measures. He reiterated the absence of any reports indicating potential disturbances at polling stations.

Emphasizing the importance of voter turnout, Kumar urged citizens to cast their votes without hesitation, emphasizing that democracy’s celebration is a matter of national pride.

He underscored the availability of basic facilities like drinking water and toilets at polling booths, urging voters to turn out in large numbers. Kumar reiterated the Election Commission’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive security arrangements.

#WATCH | #LokSabhaElections2024 | CEC Rajiv Kumar says, “…We have been preparing for the last 2 years. The arrangements are in place at all the booths…All arrangements have been made for the voters including drinking water, fans…The voters need to come out and… pic.twitter.com/8tE9yqTnZq — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

Ahead of the second phase, Kumar mentioned the Election Commission’s coordination meetings with relevant authorities, including the India Meteorological Department, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the Health Ministry. These discussions aimed to assess and address any potential challenges, including weather-related factors.

According to the IMD’s forecast, normal weather conditions are expected during the second phase of polling, with recent rains mitigating the impact of heat.

Kumar highlighted the pivotal role of voters as ambassadors of the Election Commission when they fulfill their democratic duty. He appealed to citizens of all demographics, including women, youth, and elders, to exercise their voting rights enthusiastically.

The second phase of voting, scheduled for April 26, will cover 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories. The results of this phase, along with those from the first phase held on April 19, will be announced on June 4.

With constituencies across various states participating in this phase, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir, the electoral process reflects the diverse democratic fabric of India.