Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bangalore Rural Constituency Prepares Pink Booth For Today's LS Polls

Bengaluru gears up for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26, with a unique initiative to encourage female voters. In the Ramnagar district of Bangalore Rural constituency, a distinctive pink booth model has been set up, adorned with vibrant balloons, banners, and pink-colored chairs. This thoughtful arrangement aims to create a welcoming and empowering atmosphere for women participating in the electoral process.

As Karnataka prepares to contribute its 28 seats to the 18th Lok Sabha, polling will be conducted in two phases, scheduled for April 26 and May 7 respectively. Notable figures like former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JDS party Leader HD Kumaraswamy, along with Anitha Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, are expected to cast their votes at this specially arranged booth.

#WATCH | Karnataka: The polling booth in Kethaganahalli village, Ramnagar district decorated with balloons and pink banners ahead of the second phase of polling today. Booth number 236 comes under the Bangalore Rural Parliament constituency. Karnataka is set to witness the 18th… pic.twitter.com/SrKvsiZ62k — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

The significance of this election in Karnataka cannot be overstated, especially considering the state’s history of political dynamics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP made significant gains by securing 25 out of the 28 seats. This time around, the BJP is contesting in 25 seats, while its state ally JDS is vying for the remaining three. The constituencies contested by JDS – Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar – are part of the second phase of polling.

Crucial battlegrounds like Bangalore South and Mysuru will also witness intense electoral contests on April 26. In Bengaluru Rural, sitting MP Congress’ DK Suresh faces stiff competition from BJP’s Cholenahalli Nanjappa Manjunath, who happens to be the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The voting process will commence at 7 am on Friday and conclude at 6 pm. This Lok Sabha election spans seven phases, culminating in the counting of votes on June 4. The first phase, held on April 19 across 21 states and UTs, recorded a commendable voter turnout of over 62 percent, according to the Election Commission. The third phase of the election is scheduled for May 7, marking another crucial step in this extensive democratic exercise.

As the nation eagerly watches the unfolding of the world’s largest electoral exercise, the focus remains on Karnataka as it plays a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of the country. With each phase of polling, the voices of millions of Indian citizens resonate, reaffirming the essence of democracy and the power of the electorate.