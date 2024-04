Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: List Of Constituencies Taking Part, All You Need To Know

The Lok Sabha elections for 2024 are in full swing, with Phase 2 scheduled for April 26, encompassing 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. Polling will commence at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm. Phase 1, held on April 19, saw 109 seats in participation.

In this phase, key players such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are vying for dominance, alongside various regional parties fielding candidates across the 89 constituencies.

Here’s a breakdown of the constituencies participating in Phase 2:

– Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

– Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur

– Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

– Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

– Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

– Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

– Manipur: Outer Manipur

– Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

– Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

– Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

– Tripura: Tripura East

– Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura

– West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

Key Candidates:

Notable candidates in Phase 2 include Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North, Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South, HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta, and Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram.

Additionally, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore, Hema Malini from Mathura, and Arun Govil from Meerut are among the prominent candidates contesting in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.