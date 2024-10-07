Counting Of Votes Tomorrow: According To Exit Poll, Congress To Win

These predictions, based on voter feedback collected post-polling, offer insight into what could be the outcome of these two important elections ahead of the official results.

As the exit poll results for the 2024 Assembly elections were released, a clear trend has emerged. Most polling agencies are predicting a majority win for the Congress in Haryana, while a hung assembly is expected in Jammu & Kashmir. These predictions, based on voter feedback collected post-polling, offer insight into what could be the outcome of these two important elections ahead of the official results.

Counting to Begin at 8 A.M.

Counting for all 90 constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on results day. The process of randomising counting staff in the 20 districts of the Union Territory (UT) has already been completed, following the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). This randomisation ensures transparency and fairness, as it was carried out under the supervision of district electoral officers (DEOs) and ECI-appointed observers.

Each counting team is made up of a Counting Supervisor, Counting Assistants, and Micro Observers, all assigned to different Counting Halls. The process was supported by software designed to eliminate human interference and ensure impartiality. To enhance accountability, the entire randomisation process was also video recorded, adhering to ECI norms.

Security Measures in Place

In anticipation of victory celebrations and processions by political parties, authorities have established strict security measures throughout Jammu & Kashmir. Officials stated that these security precautions will remain in effect until all results are declared and the election process is fully concluded by October 10. A three-tier security setup has been implemented at all counting centres to prevent any disruptions.

Only authorised agents of the contesting candidates and staff with official counting duties will be allowed inside the counting halls. Additionally, after each round of counting, vote tallies for each candidate will be announced over a public address system outside the counting centres to maintain transparency.

Historic Moment for Jammu & Kashmir

This election holds particular significance for Jammu & Kashmir, as it will lead to the formation of the first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Voter Turnout Slightly Lower

The recently concluded legislative Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir saw a voter turnout of 63.45%, which is slightly lower than the 65.52% turnout recorded in the 2014 elections. The election was held in three phases: 24 seats were contested on September 18, 26 on September 25, and 40 on October 1.

As the final countdown begins, all eyes are on the results, which will determine the political future of both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. While exit polls provide an indication of potential outcomes, only the official count will confirm the next course of action in these regions.

