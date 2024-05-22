Election Commission Directs BJP and Congress Leaders to Stop Divisive Campaigning

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued unprecedented directives to the presidents of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress, JP Nadda and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively, urging them to ensure their star campaigners exercise caution, rectify their rhetoric, and uphold decorum during campaigning.

This move by the Election Commission comes in response to growing concerns over the declining quality of electioneering spearheaded by the star campaigners of both political parties.

Expressing stern disapproval, the EC has reprimanded both the BJP and the Congress for resorting to campaigning tactics that exploit caste, community, language, and religious sentiments. In a bid to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process, the poll body has directed star campaigners from both parties to abstain from employing religious and communal undertones in their speeches.

Furthermore, the Election Commission has specifically called upon the BJP to refrain from delivering campaign speeches that have the potential to sow seeds of division within society.

Similarly, the Congress has been instructed to ensure that its star campaigners refrain from making statements that could spread misinformation, such as insinuating the abolition or sale of the Indian Constitution. Additionally, the poll body has cautioned against politicizing the Agniveer scheme and advised against making divisive remarks concerning the socio-economic composition of the defense forces.

Emphasizing the significance of preserving India’s socio-cultural fabric amidst the electoral fervor, the EC underscored that the integrity of the electoral process must not compromise the nation’s enduring heritage. The Election Commission has vowed to safeguard the quality electoral experience of the Indian electorate by holding both the BJP and the Congress accountable for their campaign conduct.

In a notable development, the Election Commission has dismissed allegations exchanged between the BJP and the Congress, asserting that the party in power bears additional responsibility during election periods. The Commission has stressed the need for balanced representation without granting undue advantage to either the ruling party or the opposition.

As India progresses through the extensive seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, with the first five phases already concluded on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, attention now turns to the upcoming rounds of voting scheduled for May 25 and June 1. The culmination of this electoral marathon will see the announcement of results on June 4, marking the denouement of this pivotal democratic exercise.

