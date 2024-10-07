As the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 have concluded, the stage is set for the vote counting on Tuesday, October 8. Key political players include the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress party, and emerging forces like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Election Predictions

Exit polls suggest that the Congress party may reclaim power from the BJP, breaking a decade-long opposition stint. This development adds an intriguing layer to the upcoming results.

Key Constituencies to Watch

Several constituencies are attracting significant attention, given their political importance:

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak is a critical battleground. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is contesting against BJP’s Manju Hooda, with AAP’s Pravin Guskhani also in the mix. Hooda’s past victories in this constituency (2009, 2014, and 2019) position him as a major contender for the chief ministerial role if Congress prevails.

Julana

The Julana constituency in Jind has garnered attention with the Congress party’s nomination of Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Competing against BJP’s Captain Yogesh Bairagi and AAP’s former WWE star Kavita Dalal, this race is closely watched due to Phogat’s local connections and celebrity status. Historically, this seat has seen wins from both the JJP and INLD.

Ladwa

In Kurukshetra district, the Ladwa seat is crucial as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP seeks to retain his position against Congress’s Mewa Singh, the sitting MLA. AAP has fielded Joga Singh here. The seat has seen fluctuating party dominance, with Congress winning in 2019 and BJP in 2014.

Gurugram

Located adjacent to the national capital, Gurugram is another vital constituency. Congress has put forth Mohit Grover, a youthful candidate aiming for a comeback after his previous independent run. He faces off against BJP’s Mukesh Sharma and AAP’s Nishant Anand. Historically, the BJP has secured this seat in the last two elections, making it a hotly contested area once again.

Uchana Kalan

Dushyant Chautala, JJP leader and former deputy chief minister, is contesting from Uchana Kalan, making this seat particularly significant. Chautala, a prominent political figure, represents a legacy that stretches back to his great-grandfather, former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

Looking Ahead

As the election countdown continues, all eyes are on the results, which will not only determine the political landscape of Haryana but also provide insights into the shifting dynamics of voter sentiment in the region.

