How Is Manipur Holding Phase 1 Election 2024?

In the Lok Sabha constituency of Inner Manipur, which has been marred by ethnic conflicts, the voter turnout stood at xx% until zz pm during the first phase of polling on April 19th. Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh of the BJP and Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of the Congress are the contenders in this election, both aiming to contribute to peace-building efforts in the state.

The Chief Minister Of Manipur N Biren Singh casted vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

#WATCH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai, in Imphal East.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the BJP’s Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh secured victory in a constituency traditionally held by the Congress. Prior to Dr. Singh’s win, Dr. Thokchom Meinya of the Congress had consecutively won the seat in 2014, 2009, and 2004.

Given the recent incident of armed miscreants firing on a convoy of trucks, including oil tankers, along the Imphal-Jiribam Highway, security measures have been intensified for the Inner Manipur elections.

With 32 assembly constituencies and over 9.37 lakh voters, the Inner Manipur seat holds significant electoral weight in the state.

In Imphal, the typical fervor of election campaigns is notably absent. The streets lack the usual rallies, road shows, and public meetings, even in the Inner Manipur constituency, which is slated for polls on April 19th.

The Outer Manipur constituency will undergo elections in two phases, on April 19th and April 26th, yet there’s a scarcity of party flags outside candidates’ offices and residences.

In contrast to the usual nationwide election fervor, most campaign activities in Manipur are carried out discreetly, away from public view. Noteworthy is the absence of prominent campaigners and the customary evening gatherings for party workers. This deviation from the norm is attributed to an advisory by the Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol, urging political parties to adopt a subdued campaign approach this year.