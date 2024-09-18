In a promising start to the assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, voters across the region turned out in large numbers. The first phase of voting, which took place on September 18, saw an impressive voter turnout of approximately 58.85% by 7:30 PM, surpassing participation levels from the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Polling was conducted at 3,276 stations across 24 assembly constituencies in seven districts: Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Ramban, and Doda. Voter participation in this phase exceeded that of the Lok Sabha elections, which recorded a turnout of 58.58%, the highest in 35 years. The election featured 219 candidates, including nine women, and highlighted the active engagement of young and female voters.

Stringent security measures were put in place

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, closely monitored the polling process. Stringent security measures and meticulous preparations ensured a safe environment for voters. Webcasting was implemented at all polling stations, supported by 32 Central Observers who oversaw the election activities to prevent disruptions.

To enhance voter accessibility, special provisions were made for Kashmiri migrants, with 24 designated polling stations set up in Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi. The introduction of a home-voting facility allowed elderly voters and persons with disabilities to cast their ballots from home.

All polling stations were equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs), including drinking water, electricity, and ramps, ensuring a comfortable voting experience. Each assembly constituency also featured polling stations exclusively managed by women and persons with disabilities.

Voter turnout figures to be updated

The election process was further supported by the cVIGIL platform, which efficiently addressed 355 complaints of electoral malpractices with a 98.3% resolution rate. The Suvidha platform facilitated timely approvals for political rallies and events, promoting transparency in the electoral process.

In a bid to combat electoral malpractice, authorities reported seizures totaling Rs 124.3 crores, including significant drug and cash seizures, indicating a firm crackdown on illicit practices.

As the voting process continues, provisional voter turnout figures will be updated via the Voter Turnout App. The Election Commission plans to release another update later in the evening to keep stakeholders informed.

