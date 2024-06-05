Lok Sabha 2024: Film & Sports Stars You'll See In Parliament Now

Arun Govil triumphed in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, under the BJP banner, prevailing by a narrow margin of 10,585 votes. Ravi Kishan, representing the BJP in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, emerged victorious with a substantial lead of 105,046 votes.
Dev Adhikari secured a notable win for the TMC in Ghatal, West Bengal, with a commanding lead of 182,868 votes. Rachana Banerjee, another TMC candidate, clinched victory in Hooghly, West Bengal, with a margin of 76,853 votes.
June Malia, representing the TMC in Medinipur, West Bengal, emerged victorious with a lead of 27,191 votes. Satabdi Roy secured a significant win for the TMC in Birbhum, West Bengal, with an impressive margin of 197,650 votes. Suresh Gopi, contesting for the BJP in Thrissur, Kerala, emerged victorious with a lead of 74,686 votes.
n the dynamic intersection of sports and politics, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed the triumphant entry of several renowned athletes into the political arena, further enriching the democratic landscape with their diverse experiences and leadership qualities. Among the victors were Yusuf Pathan, representing the AITC, clinched victory in Baharampur, West Bengal, with a lead of 85,022 votes.
Kirti Azad, another AITC candidate, secured victory in Bardhaman-Durgapur, West Bengal, with a lead of 137,981 votes.