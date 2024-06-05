Lok Sabha 2024: Film & Sports Stars You'll See In Parliament Now

In the whirlwind of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a notable cadre of individuals from the realms of cinema and sports ventured into the political arena, securing victories and attracting widespread attention. Let’s delve into the achievements of these luminaries.

Kangana Ranaut emerged triumphant in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, representing the BJP, with an impressive winning margin of 72,696 votes. Manoj Tiwari, another BJP candidate, clinched victory in North-East Delhi, boasting a commanding lead of 138,778 votes.

Shatrughan Sinha, the veteran actor, turned politician, secured a significant win for the TMC in Asansol, West Bengal, with a margin of 59,564 votes. Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, showcased her electoral prowess with a staggering victory margin of 2,93,407 votes.