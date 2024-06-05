Lok Sabha 2024: Film & Sports Stars You'll See In Parliament Now

These individuals, through their victories and defeats, have etched their names into the annals of Indian politics, leaving an indelible impact on the nation’s electoral landscape. As the curtains close on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, their contributions will continue to inspire and resonate with citizens across the country.

In the whirlwind of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a notable cadre of individuals from the realms of cinema and sports ventured into the political arena, securing victories and attracting widespread attention. Let’s delve into the achievements of these luminaries.

Kangana Ranaut emerged triumphant in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, representing the BJP, with an impressive winning margin of 72,696 votes. Manoj Tiwari, another BJP candidate, clinched victory in North-East Delhi, boasting a commanding lead of 138,778 votes.

Shatrughan Sinha, the veteran actor, turned politician, secured a significant win for the TMC in Asansol, West Bengal, with a margin of 59,564 votes. Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, showcased her electoral prowess with a staggering victory margin of 2,93,407 votes.

 

Arun Govil triumphed in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, under the BJP banner, prevailing by a narrow margin of 10,585 votes. Ravi Kishan, representing the BJP in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, emerged victorious with a substantial lead of 105,046 votes.

Dev Adhikari secured a notable win for the TMC in Ghatal, West Bengal, with a commanding lead of 182,868 votes. Rachana Banerjee, another TMC candidate, clinched victory in Hooghly, West Bengal, with a margin of 76,853 votes.

June Malia, representing the TMC in Medinipur, West Bengal, emerged victorious with a lead of 27,191 votes. Satabdi Roy secured a significant win for the TMC in Birbhum, West Bengal, with an impressive margin of 197,650 votes. Suresh Gopi, contesting for the BJP in Thrissur, Kerala, emerged victorious with a lead of 74,686 votes.

n the dynamic intersection of sports and politics, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed the triumphant entry of several renowned athletes into the political arena, further enriching the democratic landscape with their diverse experiences and leadership qualities. Among the victors were Yusuf Pathan, representing the AITC, clinched victory in Baharampur, West Bengal, with a lead of 85,022 votes.

 

Kirti Azad, another AITC candidate, secured victory in Bardhaman-Durgapur, West Bengal, with a lead of 137,981 votes.

Prasun Banerjee emerged triumphant in Howrah, West Bengal, representing the AITC, with an impressive lead of 169,442 votes.

Despite these triumphs, some familiar faces from the silver screen and the sporting arena faced electoral setbacks. Raj Babbar, contesting for the INC in Gurgaon, Haryana, suffered defeat by a margin of 75,079 votes. Pawan Singh, an independent candidate from Karakat, Bihar, also faced defeat by the same margin of 75,079 votes.

Devendra Jhajhariya, representing the BJP in Churu, Rajasthan, encountered defeat by a margin of 72,737 votes. Dilip Tirkey, contesting for the BJD in Sundargarh, Odisha, faced electoral defeat by a significant margin of 138,808 votes.

These individuals, through their victories and defeats, have etched their names into the annals of Indian politics, leaving an indelible impact on the nation’s electoral landscape. As the curtains close on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, their contributions will continue to inspire and resonate with citizens across the country.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Boards Same Flight To Attend NDA & INDIA Bloc Meeting Respectively