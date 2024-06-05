Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Boards Same Flight To Attend NDA & INDIA Bloc Meeting Respectively

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with his allies on Wednesday, June 5, following the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 seats, falling 32 short of the 272 needed for a majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha, according to the Election Commission of India.

#WATCH | Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi for the NDA meeting. Party MP Sanjay Kumar Jha is also accompanying him. “Sarkar toh ab banegi hi,” he says. pic.twitter.com/5DbLLdnUhB — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu confirmed his attendance at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav traveled to the capital on the same Vistara flight at 10:30 am, sparking speculation.

VIDEO | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) are travelling in the same flight from #Patna to #Delhi. Leaders of NDA and INDIA bloc are expected to hold meetings in Delhi later today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/l9GrFfeolk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2024

“You always want news. I am experienced and have seen several political changes in this country. We are in the NDA, and I am going to the NDA meeting,” Naidu told reporters amid rumors about his next move.

The NDA, led by the BJP, won a total of 293 seats, surpassing the 272 needed to form a government. However, PM Narendra Modi will now rely on various regional parties whose political support has fluctuated over the years.

The Union Cabinet meeting is scheduled for 3:30 pm, while the INDIA bloc will meet in the capital at 6 pm.

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United won 12 out of 40 seats, matching the BJP’s 12 seats. The RJD secured four seats, while its ally Congress won three seats in the Lok Sabha elections. During a weekend visit to Delhi, Nitish Kumar met with top BJP leaders, including PM Modi. Other NDA allies in Bihar, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), won five and one seat respectively.

Before departing for Delhi, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, “The RJD has increased its number of seats in Parliament and garnered over one crore votes. Our performance has been very good. We contested the elections on real issues. The INDIA bloc got the blessings of Lord Ram. One thing is very clear… the Modi factor is now finished. The BJP is now dependent on its allies for a majority.”

In response to whether the INDIA bloc will attempt to form the government, Tejashwi Yadav said, “We will obviously try.”

