Lok Sabha 2024 | General VK Singh: Encouraging Voters To Choose Wisely For Nation's Progress | NewsX Exclusive

The second phase of the largest democratic exercise has commenced, and in an exclusive coverage with NewsX, we are taking a closer look into the Ghaziabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Joining us today is General Vijay Kumar Singh who is an Indian politician and a retired four-star General from the Indian Army. He has been graced by many military awards such as the Param Vashisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vashisht Seva Medal, and the Yudh Seva Medal.

After retiring from the military, General Vijay Kumar Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and was elected as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha for the Ghaziabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

He currently holds the position of Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the Second Modi Ministry. Previously, he served as Minister of State for External Affairs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Development of the North-Eastern Region, and Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation in the First Modi Ministry.

We started by inquiring about his advice for the voters, and he replied by saying, “I urge the voters to come and exercise their right to vote and choose the representative they have vouched for moreover choose the government that will take the nation forward”.

Later in the conversation, he discussed the local issues that are of significant concern to the people and stated, “Resentment among people can arise due to local issues, and in response, elected representatives at various levels of government will collaborate to address these concerns”.

The insightful conversation provided us with a comprehensive overview of the matters at hand in the constituency. General VK Singh’s input allowed us to delve deeper into the mood of the voters and how he encouraged citizens to vote and choose their representatives wisely. He emphasized the importance of electing a government committed to advancing the nation. Regarding local concerns, he mentioned that their candidates were actively addressing and resolving them.