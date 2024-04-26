Lok Sabha 2024 | Shashi Tharoor Provides Valuable Insights On Thiruvananthapuram's Election Dynamics | NewsX Exclusive

Today, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala held its polls, marking one of the most significant battles of this Lok Sabha elections, garnering significant attention.

Here at NewsX, we are delighted to present the firsthand ground report from the heart of the action. Joining us for the interview is Shashi Tharoor, along with host Megha Sharma, Executive Editor.

Shashi Tharoor is an Indian politician, public intellectual, writer, and former diplomat. He has been serving as the Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009.

We started by asking for his perspective on the Sam Pitroda comments and whether they provided ammunition for the opposition to use, to which he responded, “Sam Pitroda is a respected friend of mine and the party but he is not a member of the manifesto committee and whatever he has said does not feature in the manifesto and was not even discussed and it is not on our agenda”.

He further clarified that the comments made by Sam Pitroda were his personal views, emphasizing that the Congress party’s campaign solely revolves around the issues outlined in the manifesto.

He then addressed the question regarding whether this is a closely contested contest between him and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stating, “We are very confident that the trust and faith the voters have placed in me three times will again do it for the fourth time as well, that much has been made clear by our campaign”.

Finally, we asked about Shashi Tharoor’s future if the I.N.D.I Alliance wins the elections and how he envisions his role in the national landscape, to which he responded and said, “I have been in many roles for the government and there are plenty of possibilities and I look forward to seeing what our party can do when we are in power for the people”.

In 2009, Shashi Tharoor embarked on his political journey by joining the Indian National Congress. He has since represented the party from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, winning in the Lok Sabha elections and becoming a Member of Parliament three times.

The conversation with Shashi Tharoor provided us with valuable insights into the fiercely contested battle in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Tharoor, a seasoned politician and prominent figure in Indian politics, shared detailed perspectives on the key issues and challenges facing the constituency. He discussed the strategies employed by his party and the opposition, highlighting the nuances of the political landscape in Kerala.

